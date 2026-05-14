As Head of IT for the BWT Alpine Formula One Team, Joshua David is responsible for managing the IT and cybersecurity needs of a workforce which demands speed. That isn’t just on track, at over 20 race circuits around the world during a Formula 1 season, it’s on the pit wall, it’s in the garage and it’s back at the Alpine headquarters in Enstone, Oxfordshire. Whether analyzing data to make split-second strategy decisions during races, or conducting the cutting-edge research and development to build updates for the car, swift access to IT systems is key. All that data and intellectual property needs to be kept safe from a range of cyber threats. But in the high-speed, high-pressure environment of a Formula 1 team, it’s especially vital that cybersecurity protections don’t restrict engineers, mechanics, analysts and other staff from doing their jobs. In this conversation with Infosecurity, David detailed how he ensures that cybersecurity is balanced with technological innovation, why it’s so important for cybersecurity staff to communicate with the rest of the organization, how he plans to futureproof Alpine against evolving cyber threats.

Joshua David, Head of IT, BWT Alpine Formula One Team

Infosecurity Magazine: Why is secure and reliable access to data particularly important to the BWT Alpine Formula One Team? Joshua David: Data is the backbone of the sport. Certainly, from an IT perspective, it’s our job to give the engineers the information they need as soon as possible so they can make the decisions that impact the car performance. When we talk about strategy or pitstops, that’s seconds which are critical to our race result. It’s not about just the platforms being stable and running, it’s how quickly we can get to those solutions. It makes us more agile and efficient as team which ultimately increases the performance of the car. On the infrastructure and hardware side, it’s often completely different sets of equipment depending on whether we use sea or air freight. We need to know what we’re running, and we look at the overarching connectivity. Being able to see everything in that single pane of glass: we can see if it’s a local issue or our connectivity, our engineers can quickly get to the problem IM: What are some of the key cybersecurity challenges you need to manage at Alpine? JD: We are very conscious that we don’t want to impact the development or performance of the car with our security controls. We design everything in a way that compliments what our engineers want to do. The key for me is visibility, seeing which services are in use and that we can capture shadow IT. But also having that granular functionality, so we’re not just blocking or allowing services. We are able to get really granular and integrate with APIs to make sure we’re allowing functions that are required, while limiting the risk from a cybersecurity perspective. Something like that goes a long way to make sure everyone sees what we are trying to do with security culture, and I hope we are doing it in a way where they see we’re not trying to stop them doing what they need to.

"We are very conscious that we don’t want to impact the development or performance of the car with our security controls."

IM: How do you drive cybersecurity awareness while also balancing security and efficiency in such a fast-moving, high-pressure environment? JD: I wouldn’t say we’re perfect by any means but it’s a continuous process. The key thing I want for my team is to have that personal touch. If someone raises something, we don’t just want to be hiding behind keyboards and emails, we want to go to speak to people, understand why they are doing what they are trying to do. Formula 1 engineers are some of the most intelligent people in the world and if there is a barrier in their way, they will find a way around it. They will find the optimal path to the end result and it’s our job to understand that we’re all one team, all focused on one end goal. We need to work with people on a personal level. Also, we have got a complex network architecture here which has grown in size and complexity over the years and as cybersecurity has evolved, it has become more and more of a focal point for us. We had a number of different products and platforms that ran on disparate systems and we got to a point where we stopped and looked at what we wanted to achieve with our strategy over the next five years. And some of the key features of the Cato Networks platform aligned with exactly what we wanted. We chose technology because it met everything we needed to do when we talk about performance, resiliency, simplicity, it was a straightforward tick box in all of those areas.

"Formula 1 engineers are some of the most intelligent people in the world and if there is a barrier in their way, they will find a way around it."