Konvu, the agentic AI triage management platform, has won the inaugural Infosecurity Europe Cyber Startup competition.

Live on stage in the Cyber Startups Zone at Infosecurity Europe 2026, and in front of an audience of potential customers, partners and investors, the AI-native vulnerability triage platform start-up beat four other contenders.

As the winner of the Cyber Startup competition, Konvu has won a prize package which includes an exhibition stand at Infosecurity Europe 2027, PR support from cybersecurity PR agency Origin Communications, and a future-brand workshop package from Dusted brand consultancy.

“I have been really impressed by the pitches here, so it means a lot that our solution resonated with the judges,” said Lucas Masson, CEO, Konvu.

Konvu is an AI-native vulnerability triage platform that automates investigation. It connects to the scanners enterprises already use, runs agent-driven checks across code, configuration, and optional runtime signals, then returns evidence-backed exploitability decisions directly into existing workflows.

“Frontier models like Mythos are getting very good at finding new vulnerabilities, but the same capability is in attackers' hands, so the window between discovery and exploitation is collapsing,” Masson explained.

“Detection is heading toward being largely automated, which moves the bottleneck onto the enterprises who have to triage and fix. That's where Konvu cuts the load off security teams and remediates at the speed attackers now operate,” he added.

Read more: What Fronter AI Models Like Mythos and GPT-Cyber Mean for Modern Cybersecurity

The judging panel said that they were impressed by how Konvu helps organizations know what vulnerabilities need to be fixed and which of those should be prioritized. The panel also noted that Konvu had an impressive product pipeline and roadmap for expansion.