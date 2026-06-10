At Infosecurity Europe 2026, in front of a live audience of potential customers, partners and investors, five startups competed at the inaugural Infosecurity Europe Cyber Startup competition.

After pitching the idea to a judging panel which included pioneering cybersecurity investor Shlomo Kramer, founder of Check Point, Imperva and Cato Networks, AI-native vulnerability triage platform startup Konvu won the competition.

The prize package includes exhibition space at Infosecurity Europe 2027, PR support from cybersecurity PR agency Origin Communications and a future-brand workshop package from Dusted brand consultancy.

Konvu automates vulnerability investigation. At a time when attackers are at weaponizing issues and probing complex environments faster than ever before, Konvu looks to aid organizations stay on top of the bottleneck.

The company was established in 2024 by co-founder and CEO Lucas Masson. In this conversation with Infosecurity he discussed what it means to have won the inaugural Infosecurity Europe Cyber Startup competition and what’s next for Konvu.

Infosecurity Magazine: How does it feel to have the backing of the judging panel at Infosecurity Europe?

Lucas Masson: If I take Schlomo as an example, he has built generational companies like Check Point and Imperva. He understands the problems in the cybersecurity space better than probably anyone else in the world, so it’s a privilege to have validation from someone like him.

IM: What does mean for Konvu?

LM: In early-stage startups, particularly in security, it’s all about trust. I think that this win builds trust for potential buyers. We’re excited to get the products in the hands of new companies. And hopefully this win will help us on this journey.

IM: What do you think it was about Konvu that helped you win the competition?

LM: I think we’re living in a very specific moment right now. Mythos and all of the other LLM products have created a lot of strain on the vulnerability management programs that were already overflowing with vulnerabilities.

We see that Mythos and other similar products are going to trigger massive spikes of vulnerabilities detected, creating downstream problems in vulnerability management programs.

You need dedicated people to investigate vulnerabilities, decide which ones matter and how to fix them. But that’s a human component that’s hard to scale, especially around false positives which need to be triaged by dedicated teams: we help specifically with that.

All the companies here address very significant problems for organizations. We’ve probably benefited from the fact that is a lot of spotlight on this problem now.