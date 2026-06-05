The Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) has rolled out a new agentic AI security maturity framework intended to help organizations close the gap between the agentic systems they deploy and the governance those systems require.

The framework appears in the OWASP GenAI Security Project’s latest paper, State of Agentic AI Security and Governance, published on June 3, and is presented as a practical decision tool rather than a catalog of ever‑growing rules.

Ariel Fogel, AI security researcher at Pillar Security’s Office of the CTO and one of the report’s co‑leads, introduced the new framework at the OWASP GenAI Security Summit, at Infosecurity Europe 2026, on June 4.

The new guidance has been dubbed the ‘Enterprise Adoption Maturity Model.’

“Most organizations are deploying agents faster than they can govern them. Governance is still operating at the maturity levels designed for AI copilots while teams are shipping and running custom and multi-agent systems,” Fogel commented.

How OWASP’s New Agentic AI Security Maturity Model Works

The framework maps the governance problem across two linked dimensions. One axis captures what is being deployed, ranging from shadow AI and single‑vendor tools through custom agents to multi‑agent and federated systems.

The authors have defined six levels of agentic AI adoption:

AT0 – Shadow AI: No organizational awareness or approval. Users self-adopting AI tools outside governance

AT1 – Vendor embedded assistant: Fully vendor-controlled. You consume it, not build it

AT2 – Platform integrated: AI-native platform with your data. Cannot execute arbitrary code

AT3 – Citizen developer agent: Low-code/no-code platform. User configures flows and prompts, not code. Actions on real organization data

AT4 – Code executing agent: Generates and executes code with local/cloud privileges

AT5 – Custom in-house agent: You built it. You control identity, tools and boundaries

The other criterion measures governance maturity, from ad hoc processes up to continuous monitoring and adaptive automated enforcement.

The authors have defined four level of maturity:

Level 0 – Unaware and ad hoc: No formal recognition of agentic AI's distinct governance/security risks beyond traditional AI. Shadow IT experiments lack policies, AI-software bills of materials (SBOMs) or guardrails; oversight is informal with minimal logging and generic IT incident handling

Level 1 – Experimentation without guardrails: Pilot projects with single agents/small workflows lack defined autonomy limits, decision scopes or escalation criteria. Generic AI policies and occasional red-teaming provide governance without continuous monitoring or risk-tiering; accountability is diffuse

Level 2 – Policy-defined, human-in-the-loop: Formal policies map use cases to regulations (EU AI Act, GDPR) with mandatory human-in-the-loop for high-impact decisions. Cross-functional governance includes named owner (e.g. CAIO); logging/versioning/AI-SBOM established but monitoring is periodic

Level 3 – Integrated, continuous oversight: Agentic AI treated as critical infrastructure with risk-tiered workflows and autonomy ladders across regulated domains. Real-time dashboards track drift/anomalies; kill switches enable autonomy pauses. Governance-as-code enforces machine-readable policies across AI lifecycle

Assessing Agentic AI Adoption-Maturity Matches and Mismatches

By combining these two criteria, for each agentic AI workflow organizations can assess whether their governance matches their deployment or governance cannot see what the agents are doing.

Fogel presented this with a table showing green areas (when governance matches the deployment), yellow areas (when security and governance teams may not have full oversight) and red areas (when deployment is applied without the right level of governance).

“Don’t operate in the red cells,” Fogel warned.