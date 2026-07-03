AI is Already Powering Cyber-Attacks. Can it Power Cyber Defense?

The Axios npm compromise was not only a reminder of how quickly modern software supply chain attacks can move, but also how difficult they are becoming to contain with traditional security processes.

Within hours, malicious packages had been published, downloaded, and executed across environments. While the attack itself was technically sophisticated, the bigger issue it exposed was operational: many organizations still rely on security models built around periodic review, delayed visibility, and reactive remediation. That approach is increasingly mismatched to the speed of today's software ecosystems.

This is not an isolated trend. Over recent months, the industry has seen a series of interconnected supply chain incidents affecting widely used tools and dependencies. Compromised credentials, poisoned CI/CD pipelines, malicious package updates, and cascading trust failures are becoming part of the modern attack landscape.

Open source ecosystems have created extraordinary innovation and efficiency, but they have also introduced inherited trust relationships that attackers are learning to exploit at scale.

Supply Chain Attacks Move at Machine Speed

The challenge is that software supply chain attacks now propagate at machine speed (and increasingly, as do all attacks). A single compromised dependency can rapidly affect thousands of downstream systems before many security teams are even aware that a malicious update exists.

That changes the economics of both attack and defense.

For defenders, the problem is not simply identifying known malware signatures or waiting for post-compromise indicators. It is understanding whether a package update itself behaves suspiciously before it spreads widely across environments. That requires a level of visibility and analysis that traditional workflows struggle to provide consistently.

Attackers are already using automation and AI-assisted techniques to accelerate reconnaissance, vulnerability discovery, and exploitation workflows.

The challenge is that defenders cannot respond effectively if their operational model still depends entirely on human-scale review cycles and fragmented visibility.

How AI can Help Security Teams Scale

This is where AI-assisted approaches are starting to change the operational calculus.

In the Axios case, that home-built proof-of-concept demonstrated how an agentic lightweight AI agent could monitor package releases in real time, analyze code diffs and use large language models to identify suspicious behavior patterns. Rather than executing code, the system evaluated changes introduced between package releases and looked for indicators such as obfuscation, unexpected network communication, credential theft techniques, malicious lifecycle scripts, and persistence mechanisms.

The significance was not that AI "solved" software supply chain security. It did not. Human expertise, incident response coordination, telemetry, and validation all remained critical.

What the incident demonstrated instead was how AI can dramatically compress the time between detection and response – and how that kind of rapid experimentation, even on a home laptop over a weekend, can surface capabilities that matter.

Historically, security teams have faced an impossible scaling problem. Modern enterprises rely on enormous volumes of third-party software dependencies, many of which update continuously. Reviewing every package change manually is unrealistic, while static rule-based detection often struggles to adapt quickly enough to novel attack techniques.

AI changes that equation by doing what manual review cannot: tracking thousands of open source packages continuously, surfacing anomalous behavior, and helping teams prioritize responses by analyzing context at far greater scale and speed, without overloading the analysts behind them.

The Future SOC will Need to Operate Continuously

Speed is increasingly becoming the defining factor in cyber resilience.

The future security operations center will likely look far more continuous than periodic. Instead of relying primarily on scheduled scanning and delayed investigation, organizations will need environments capable of continuously monitoring software changes, correlating telemetry in real time, and adapting detection logic as threats evolve.

This shift also requires organizations to rethink software supply chain security as an ecosystem challenge, not just an enterprise one. Package registries, CI/CD pipelines, developer tooling, credential hygiene, and dependency management practices all form part of a broader trust infrastructure. When one component fails, the effects can cascade rapidly across thousands of organizations.

That means resilience will increasingly depend on reducing the time between compromise, detection, and coordinated response.

Building Resilience for the Next Generation of Threats

There is no single technology that will eliminate software supply chain risk altogether. But the Axios incident showed that AI can play an important role in helping defenders operate at the speed modern threats increasingly demand.

The Axios case is a concrete example of how AI can augment existing workflows, enabling rapid experimentation, smarter detection, and proactive defense across the software supply chain. It’s this rapid experimentation with new detection approaches that is itself a form of competitive advantage.

The organizations that adapt fastest will not necessarily be those with the largest security teams. They will be the ones that build the ability to continuously detect, contextualise, and respond to threats before they become crises. With attackers already leveraging AI to drive down the cost of compromise and operate at machine speed, the only viable path to an even playing field is meeting them there. That’s with an AI-powered defence that is equally fast, equally scalable, and always on