GitHub Deputy CSO: AI Steps Up Security Game in Software Development

The role that open-source plays across society cannot be overstated, with around 90% of companies thought to be using this type of software, including governments and critical industries.

However, this software is vulnerable to being exploited by malicious actors because the code is publicly available. Additionally, open-source developers often have limited cybersecurity knowledge.

The Log4j vulnerability, discovered at the end of 2021, highlighted the risks that open-source software poses to organizations. The vulnerability is still impacting organizations today.

The Log4j incident put the issue of open-source security firmly onto the radar of governments, many of whom are now considering legislative options in this area.

A key battleground in enhancing open-source security are development platforms – building a culture of security-by-design into the ecosystem. The largest of these platforms is GitHub, which hosts over 100 million developers globally.

Infosecurity spoke to GitHub’s Deputy Chief Security Officer (CSO), Jacob DePriest, to learn more about the company’s approach to strengthening security of code developed on its platform via the utilization of AI tools.

DePriest also discussed how to build standards-based approaches to enhance open-source security across the ecosystem.

The Role of AI in Securing Open-Source

AI is already having a major impact in secure software development, according to DePriest.

“It’s just the beginning of what we’re going to see from a security perspective as well,” he added.

DePriest cited GitHub’s owner, Microsoft, and the development of its Copilot large language model (LLM) tool as a having a particularly significant impact, including for developers on the GitHub platform.

“We have security filtering in the place for the for code that Copilot suggests. It’s very early days, but we’re already seeing some of those benefits in play now and that’s going to get better over time,” he commented.

Another role Copilot can play in secure code creation is enabling developers to write more context into code by liaising with the tool’s chat function.

In 2023, GitHub observed that 35% of newly written code was suggested by Copilot. Now, in files where Copilot is enabled, up to 60% of the code is being written by Copilot in popular coding languages like Java.

GitHub is also working on bringing AI into every stage of its developer workflow, to support security-by-design in open-source code.