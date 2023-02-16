The US Government’s Open Source Security Policy Discussed

The vast and heavily interconnected software supply chain is arguably the biggest cyber issue faced by organizations in the world today.

Threat actors now recognize that attacking software developers and suppliers can grant them access to the hundreds and sometimes thousands of organizations that use a particular software. To do so, they seek to exploit security weaknesses that enable them to change source codes and insert malware in build and update processes in the software.

The SolarWinds incident, uncovered at the end of 2020, is a famous example of the potentially wide-ranging impact of such an attack. After successfully adding malicious code to the SolarWinds Orion update, the attackers were able to access the systems of nearly 18,000 customers who received the compromised software update, including US federal government agencies.

A major component of the supply chain risk is the growing use of open source software, which offers tempting opportunities for malicious actors. Common techniques used by attackers include uploading malicious packages on open-source repositories, which can then be picked up and used by individuals and organizations.

With a reliance on volunteers and committed contributors to manage vulnerabilities in the open source ecosystem, there are often disparities in the extent to which codes are maintained, if at all.

The exposure of the Log4j vulnerability in 2021, which many security experts view as the worst vulnerability of all time, emphasized the huge risks posed by the open source software ecosystem. An estimated 58% of organizations use the Log4j logging code, meaning that if left unfixed, all are at high risk of malicious activities. Leveraging the vulnerability, attackers have been able to break into systems, steal passwords and logins, extract data and infect networks with malicious software.

Michael Skelton, senior director of security operations at Bugcrowd, recently told Infosecurity that in the first 48 hours of the vulnerability being identified, his team experienced over 1000 critical findings linked to Log4j. They continue to experience Log4j submissions to this day, over a year later.

Yet despite the risks, open source software offers huge societal and economic benefits that should not be underestimated. As software that is distributed with its source code, it is made available for use, modification and distribution with its original rights for zero cost. This provides obvious financial benefits but also helps facilitate innovation and greater efficiency for organizations.

Proponents of open source also highlight its democratic value, as it provides far more transparency and community engagement compared to closed source software that is controlled by a single entity.

While it is clear that the current status quo, in which the open source software community alone maintain codes, is not sustainable given the extent of their use, it is crucial that such benefits are not lost.

Government Interventions in Supply Chain Security

This is an issue that governments are starting to wrestle with. The US federal government has launched numerous policies aimed at enhancing supply chain security in the past few years. This includes President Joe Biden’s executive order in 2021, which requires federal government software suppliers to meet strict rules on cybersecurity or risk being blacklisted.

This includes promoting the use of Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), a list of ingredients that make up software components. In addition to being advised across all sectors, SBOMs are set to become a requirement for defense contractors.

During the recent State of Open Con 23 conference, held in London, UK, Infosecurity spoke to two prominent members of the White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) team: Camille Stewart Gloster, ONCD’s deputy national cyber director and Anjana Rajan, the assistant director for technology security, who provided further details on the US federal government’s approach in this area.

Both agreed that their passion for shaping cybersecurity policy, including in open source, comes from their previous industry experiences prior to joining the White House. Working as global head, product security strategy at Google in December 2021 as Log4j struck, Stewart Gloster recalled that period being “probably my worst holiday season.” It was these kinds of real-world experiences that she is now bringing into the world of policy, at the heart of the US government, since taking her current post in August 2022.