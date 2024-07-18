Fact vs. Fiction: Dispelling Zero Trust Misconceptions

It’s been nearly 14 years since I introduced the Zero Trust model in a Forrester research article. Today, it’s a $32 billion market, with 63% of organizations globally implementing the strategy to some extent.

While it’s great to see the value of Zero Trust being recognized and acknowledged, I can't help but feel dismayed when I see persistent misconceptions about the model. These myths often lead organizations to overcomplicate the process or misapply the principles of Zero Trust.

At a time when we’re seeing ransomware attacks at record levels, lapses in cloud security, and worsening geopolitical tensions, correctly implementing Zero Trust is now imperative.

It’s time we burst the bubble of the most common Zero Trust myths and set the right narrative in motion.

Four Misconceptions About Zero Trust

Zero Trust Demands A Major Security Overhaul

Organizations are quick to assume that Zero Trust is a ‘rip and replace’ of existing security systems. This is absolutely untrue. In Zero Trust, we want to leverage existing security technology whenever possible.

Remember, the journey to Zero Trust starts with a single step. It should be approached incrementally, leveraging current systems.

The key is to focus on small, manageable areas known as Protect Surfaces. Concentrate on one Protect Surface at a time, starting with the smallest, most critical parts of your network.

Once identified, create flow maps to understand how data moves within these areas. For example, if you identify your customer database as a Protect Surface, map out how data enters, exits, and moves within this database.

During step two, you will gain visibility about the efficacy of your existing controls as they relate to individual Protect Surfaces. You’ll add new technology here, but often, you can use existing technology differently by refining policy.

Automated policies can then be applied to control and monitor access effectively. Suddenly, security measures are now protecting the most critical assets and minimizing risk without the need to overhaul existing systems.

Taking an incremental approach to Zero Trust avoids the pitfalls of attempting to do everything at once and ensures that each step is manageable and non-disruptive.

Zero Trust Is Complicated and Overwhelming

It can sometimes be easy to feel daunted by the Zero Trust model and its perceived complexity and breadth. Many organizations experience this, leading them to either delay or avoid implementation completely. Do not be afraid.

The goal of Zero Trust is to simplify and make cybersecurity more manageable.