Bringing Resilience to the Cloud With Zero Trust

When the cloud first went mainstream almost two decades ago, it was seen as a cutting-edge business enabler. Holding true to that promise, the cloud has become the backbone of modern business and its role as a principal data repository has never been more crucial. A heavy reliance on the cloud, however, has stretched our attack surface far beyond imagination. Our recent research revealed that nearly half of all data breaches originate in the cloud. These breaches bring with them immense financial repercussions and significant losses in consumer trust, with organizations suffering an average loss of nearly $4.1 million per breach. In the UK last year alone, 46 percent of the businesses that were hit by a cloud breach reported losses over £405,250.

So, it’s clear that as the attack surface posed by the cloud widens and expands, traditional cloud security practices are failing modern enterprises. Cloud usage is ubiquitous today, yet security teams are still struggling to get a grip on securing their hybrid and multi cloud environments – putting customers and other critical business stakeholders at risk. Why is it that traditional security measures are failing in the cloud? And with so many operations now dependent on cloud, how can organizations build resilience where they’re currently most vulnerable? The High Stakes of Cloud Security Despite its prevalence over the past few years, there’s still misconceptions and confusion around ownership in the cloud. Companies that use different cloud systems and vendors to store their most valuable data often believe they’re offloading security responsibilities to the cloud service provider. But the reality is that the entity that stores, processes, or transmits the data is responsible for the protection of that information. So, when a breach occurs, the accountability and consequences almost always come back to the business itself. Instead of thinking of the shared responsibility model in the context of the cloud, it’s best to consider it as an uneven handshake – where your organization is responsible for securing the data that you put into the cloud, while the cloud provider is responsible for maintaining the underlying infrastructure. That’s why investing in robust cloud security is essential. It’s the responsibility of both parties to ensure the cloud is properly secured. Organizations that haven’t been prioritizing cloud security up until now are already behind the curve. First, there are the obvious stakes associated with neglecting the cloud, including putting financial and other sensitive business resources at risk. Plus, ongoing cloud adoption and migration efforts continue to heighten risks in the cloud.

“We know that today cyberattacks are inevitable, especially in the cloud.”