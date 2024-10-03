FIN7 Gang Hides Malware in AI “Deepnude” Sites

An infamous financially motivated threat group is luring victims to a network of malware-baited sites, promising downloads of deepfake tools, according to a new report from Silent Push.

The security vendor claimed that the Russia-based FIN7, which has been linked to multiple ransomware groups, is hosting the malicious sites on multiple domains under the aiNude[.]ai “brand.”

They’re designed to attract internet users looking to leverage deepfake “deepnude” tools to generate nude images from photos of individuals they upload.

FIN7 created two versions of these so-called “honeypot” websites: one offering free downloads of a ‘Deepnude Generator’ tool and the other offering a free trial.

Clicking on the “free download” offer will redirect the victim to a new domain featuring a Dropbox link or another source hosting a malicious payload, although it’s unclear from the report exactly what this is.

If a victim clicks on “free trial,” they’ll be prompted to upload an image.

“If an image is uploaded, the user is next prompted with a ‘Trial is ready for download’ message saying, ‘Access scientific materials for personal use only.’​ A corresponding pop-up requires the user to answer the question, ‘The link is for personal use only, do you agree?,’” Silent Push explained.

“If the user agrees and clicks ‘Download’ they are served a zip file with a malicious payload. This other FIN7 payload is a more classic Lumma Stealer and uses a DLL side-loading technique for execution.”

The vendor has also observed FIN7 deploying the Redline Stealer malware and D3F@ck malware-as-a-service loader via this campaign.

It’s believed that the group uses SEO tactics to get its AI deepnude sites ranked at the top of search listings.

Silent Push also revealed a second campaign run by FIN7, designed to covertly serve up NetSupport RAT malware through lookalike sites which require visitors to install a browser extension. The threat actors lure victims to the sites – which spoof well-known brands such as SAP Concur, Microsoft and Thomson Reuters – via malvertising.