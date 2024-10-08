We’re living more of our lives in the digital world. Everything from banking to medical appointments, and gaming to streaming can be done online today. That makes life much easier for us all. But it also exposes us to the risk of data theft, identity fraud, extortion and account compromise.

It could even create problems for employers if personal devices and home networks are hacked to access corporate data and systems.

One security vendor claims to have blocked 161 billion cyber-threats for its customers last year alone, up 10% from 2022. Even this is likely to be just the tip of the iceberg. To protect our digital lives, we should consider the following six best practices.

Six Best Practices to Protect Your Digital Life

Tackle Social Engineering Risks

Phishing, smishing and vishing are among the most successful ways threat actors can covertly install malware, or trick us into handing over personal information and/or log-ins to high-value accounts.

They often create a sense of urgency to rush us into risky decisions and use legitimate phone numbers, domains and logos to deceive us.

Yet with effective anti-malware on all our devices and machines, we can filter out as many phishing emails as possible. Also consider the following:

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) on accounts to mitigate the threat of stolen credentials

Be cautious of any unsolicited message or phone call. Never click on links or open attachments in these messages, and never hand over personal/financial info over the phone

Check for grammatical mistakes in messages

Hover the cursor over the sender domain to check if it’s legitimate

Double check urgent messages direct with the purported sender, rather than replying to the email/text

Stay Safe on Social Media

Social media is a hotbed of scams, phishing messages and malicious ads – sometimes sent from legitimate but hacked accounts.

Oversharing is also a risk, threat actors are primed and ready to harvest personal information from social media posts to unlock accounts and commit identity fraud.

All of which means users need to keep their wits about them on their favorite social platforms. As a first port of call, they should be mindful of what they post, and use strong passwords/MFA on all accounts.

“Engaging with unfamiliar accounts or accepting friend requests from unknown individuals can expose users to risks, including malware, scams, or catfishing attempts,” Cyber Security Units founder, Lisa Ventura, told Infosecurity.

“You should regularly review followers, and permissions granted to third-party apps, and stay up to date about platform-specific safety tools. That way, social media users can maintain greater control over their online presence and security.”

Keep Your Kids Safe Online