Why Twitter’s High-Profile Users Need to Personally Embrace Security

Twitter is many things to many people. For the majority of users, it is a place to discuss ideas with like-minded (or not so like-minded) individuals, gain insights into the news of the day, or simply to look at kitten memes.

For the global elite, however, Twitter plays a fundamental role in their information distribution strategy; and can have a tangible effect on their lives, business, and upcoming projects. The most direct example of this comes from Elon Musk, who tweeted that his company Tesla’s share price was too high, causing it to plummet by ten percent. While this was undoubtedly a tongue-in-cheek action by Musk, it is an indication of the importance Twitter holds to those in the higher ranks of society.

It is for this reason that this summer’s Twitter hack , which targeted some of these very people, including Musk himself, rapper Kanye West, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and even former president Barack Obama, is so concerning. This hack was originally framed as a ‘Bitcoin hack’ due to the public-facing Bitcoin scam it facilitated across these accounts, but many suspected this was hiding a more sophisticated attack.

Whatever the motivation of the hackers involved, it brings to the forefront something crucial, and chronically undiscussed: What responsibility do these celebrities, politicians, and titans of industry have for the security of their own social media feeds?

Trust and security for high-end Twitter users

Trust and security is a joint relationship between technology platform providers and individual/end-users engaging with the platform. This particular breach occurred via the Twitter corporate environment, but it is also fundamentally important to look at this breach from a High-Value end-user targeted perspective.

The “High-Value Targets” user community must stay security conscious around the clock. It is up to them to make decisions to protect themselves and limit their personal risk.

I wonder how many of these High-Value Targeted individuals in the Twitter breach are security conscious and actively making personal risk-based decisions daily when signing up for new online and social media apps, accessing apps, and sharing data via these online and social media apps? As a High-Value Target, they must understand their personal risk and take appropriate actions to reduce this risk to an acceptable level.

While a lot of these individuals undoubtedly have corporate PR and social media teams running their account day-to-day, the principle remains the same that they are high-value targets in the social media world, and ought to be treated as such.

Access and assurance

Determining who has access to accounts is of paramount importance: monitoring, alerting, and reporting is also crucial to know what you have, knowing where it is, and what it is worth.

For instance, take the example of Barack Obama. Having access to his direct messages on Twitter is extremely valuable information in the hands of the right people: It could help to make public connections or plans that the former President wished to keep private. Knowing this helps to determine how to protect it.

Key industry best practices

Security is often considered an extremely complex beast unnecessarily. When considering the security of an application like Twitter, much of the actions to be taken fall under the umbrella of common sense. Some of these best practices include: