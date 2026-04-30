YKK is the largest manufacturer of zippers in the world. Look at the clothing or accessories in your wardrobe and it is likely you will see YKK branded zippers and buttons. The company, founded in Tokyo, Japan in 1934, supplies over 10 billion zippers a year to major clothing manufacturers, who use them on jeans, jackets, handbags, wallets and more. YKK has even produced zippers used on space suits worn by astronauts. The company forms a crucial part of the global clothing industry, with operations and partners in over 70 countries. YKK customers include major apparel brands like Uniqlo, Nike, Adidas and Levi’s, while luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, GUCCI all Burberry use YKK fasteners. As a vital cog in the clothing industry supply chain, YKK must ensure that manufacturing is not impacted by disruptive cyber-attacks and that confidential businesses data held by the company is not compromised. In conversation with Infosecurity, Rod Goldsmith, regional cybersecurity leader at YKK Americas, shared his approach to the company’s cybersecurity strategy and how his team protects an organization that manufactures enough zippers each year to circle the globe 80 times against cyber threats.

Rod Goldsmith, Regional Cybersecurity Leader, YKK Americas

Infosecurity Magazine: What are some of the key cybersecurity challenges for YKK as such an integral part to clothing supply chains? Rod Goldsmith: Cybersecurity is king of the hill. Whether that’s around personal data, intellectual property or customer data, our partners expect us to keep their data safe, their designs secret and confidential. Our reputation is very important. People look to us for good service. If they don’t trust that we are protecting their data or that we will be able to give them products on time because of downtime due to an incident, that could really harm our business prospects in the future. We’re looking to keep a closer eye on our supply chain as well. We have a lot of remote users, so we need to be able to have real-time visibility and alerting on those systems when they’re not on the network. That is where we rely on SentinelOne’s WatchTower team for their quick response and a heads up on anything that goes hot, is very helpful for us as a lean team. IM: What has been your biggest challenge since taking on the role at YKK? RG: We were using a legacy tool which wasn’t performing as well as we would like it to. We had 30 days of log storage with our old platform. Since adopting SentinelOne, we have now bumped that up to 90 days, so now we have the ability to peel back further to see what happened and learn lessons. Our corporate cellphones are very important for executives, and they touch a lot of important information. Previously our corporate cellphones had some policies in place, but as far as threat management, there wasn’t much, so we’ve made changes there as well.

"We need to maintain production by all means necessary."

IM: What is your strategy for YKK Americas to ensure stability and cybersecurity resilience as a key part of a larger supply chain? RG: The Americas as a region is the most targeted region in the world by ransomware and the manufacturing industry is the most targeted industry. So, we are in a position where we are facing a high volume of sophisticated attacks. As a manufacturer, our bread and butter is our production environment, so we need to be able to secure our operational technology systems. From a supply chain perspective, we need to maintain production by all means necessary. If office workers can’t work for a few hours, we can deal with that. But we need to maintain production at all times. IM: How do you effectively communicate cybersecurity challenges to executive leadership? RG: There are historical episodes we can refer to and recollect the experience of how things went there. We are able to refer to authoritative frameworks and publications in order to share stats with our executives and let them know that we are the most targeted region, we are the most targeted industry for ransomware. Sharing with them those risks up front, giving them that foundation, is very helpful. It’s also important not to be technical, but plainly describe the risk, what we’re looking at and the alternative if we don’t take action to protect operations. The executives understand that cybersecurity is critical. But what’s most important to them is the business objectives and how we’re tying our cybersecurity strategy to the needs of the business. That’s reassuring to them.

"There’s always something to do, whether it’s a fire you are trying to put out, or something you’re trying to be proactive about in advance."