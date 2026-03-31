Nearly 20 years ago, the SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) was “named”, designed as tools strictly for compliance-focused log storage. But as the threat landscape evolved, these legacy systems have been unable to keep up with evolving cybersecurity needs.

The threat landscape has changed completely: AI has increased the speed and scale of cyber-attacks. This demands not just greater visibility across environments, but faster visibility, as AI-based attacks are now in the seconds to minutes – something the centralized data environments are not equipped to provide. At the same time, AI-driven threats bring in massive new data volumes, and legacy SIEM pricing models simply weren’t designed to scale at length.

The “death” here isn’t of SIEM technology itself, but of the old, centralized approach that the industry has been leaning on for far too long. Organizations that embrace a more flexible, cloud-friendly architecture will find that a federated data strategy can help them keep pace with the increasing speed of AI-driven cyber threats.

Why Legacy SIEMs Are Reaching Their Limits

Modern security requires extremely robust data platforms, which is something the SIEM was never originally built to handle. Not to mention, the outdated pricing and ingestion model have only deepened their artificial limits, further driving the move away from legacy SIEMs. Historically, advanced analytics have been moved out of the SIEM to even run, leaving security teams with yet another platform to manage.

These increasingly challenging constraints have played out in three ways. First, traditional SIEMs have limited how many logs organizations can ingest, with caps based on technical limits, performance bottlenecks, and vendor licensing costs. Second, because SIEM vendors often charge by the amount of data ingested, organizations are paying more just to access and analyze their own growing volumes of data. Third, compliance and geographic requirements (like data residency requirements driven by GDPR in Europe vs. local rules in the U.S.) have forced some organizations to operate multiple SIEM deployments, further inflating costs and complexities.

The underlying problem is that legacy SIEMs were built to bring data to the detections. Modern security, especially in the age of rising AI-augmented threats, demands the opposite.

Conditions Pushing Federated, Cloud-Native Security Architectures into Place

Security budgets tightened after 2019, pressuring organizations to reduce costs while juggling security coverage. Today, traditional SIEM tools can work well for small and mid-sized businesses. But as large enterprises operate across multiple clouds, regions, and regulatory environments, centralizing data no longer works.

Increasing AI threats and rising data volumes only amplify these issues. On top of that, emerging risks like deepfakes don’t produce traditional logs, highlighting a necessary, broader shift from simple log-based monitoring to more comprehensive technology risk management. These shifts are urging organizations to start moving the needle on federated, cloud-native data strategies that are critical for real-time defenses.

Barriers and Considerations for Transitioning from Legacy SIEMs

A major barrier that typically holds organizations back from switching platforms is embedded in their own security operations. A lot of the time, organizations automatically renew licenses without reevaluating whether the tool still fits their long-term security or data strategy.

Over the years, teams have built extensive detections, workflows, and integrations around their SIEM platforms. Switching tools would require stepping back to evaluate and potentially rebuild many of those capabilities – something security teams often don’t have the staffing or time to take on.

Questions for Evaluating an Organization’s Security Data Strategy

So, what can replace the “dying” SIEM strategy? It’s a federated data model where you can meet the data where it is and evaluate it there, instead of bringing it all into one central repository. In practice, this means leveraging tools like security data lakes and cloud-native query federation – analyzing data where it lives across environments rather than paying to centralize it first.

Before switching, security leaders must take a hard look at their existing security data strategy. To determine whether it can scale with organizational growth and evolving threats – or it’s time for a change – leaders should consider the following questions:

Does the organization have full visibility into logs and security data across its environment? Where might gaps exist across internal systems, regions, or cloud platforms? Will the current logging strategy scale as the organization grows? What is required for detection vs. what is required for compliance? Where does the organization’s security data reside today? Is it centralized, or distributed across multiple clouds and regions? What data scale challenges does the organization face today? How will growing data volumes, AI-driven threats, and expanding infrastructure impact logging and monitoring? Can the current SIEM and ingestion model realistically keep pace in the years ahead?

Looking Ahead: The Future of Security Beyond Traditional SIEMs

Legacy SIEMs aren’t disappearing, but the centralized, ingestion-based model they represent is no longer viable as a primary strategy for large enterprises. Taking detections to the data – rather than data to the detections – lets organizations fundamentally reorganize how they approach security visibility.

In an era where faster AI-driven threats require faster response times, organizations should embrace flexible, cloud-friendly data architectures that deliver better visibility, lower costs, and more effective threat management.