Cyber House Party: More Than Just an After Party

Every year during Infosecurity Europe, a special moment takes place where the noise of the show floor fades, the badges come off, and something livelier takes over. That moment is Cyber House Party: it offers an opportunity for socializing, post work fun, reconnecting and even dancing - and also fundraising.

There is something about that room and that collection of people from all areas of this industry: you feel it the moment you walk in. It is not about job titles, sales pitches, or who works where. It is just people, the cybersecurity community as it should be.

Cyber House Party isn’t just another industry social evening. From the very beginning, Cyber House Party was built on the simple idea of bringing the community together for something bigger than ourselves. Every single year, the community shows up and makes that happen.

This year’s event takes place on Wednesday 3rd June, our main after party at The Fox at ExCeL London.

Six Years of Community

This year marks six years of Cyber House Party. What started as a community idea online during incredibly difficult times - COVID enforced lockdown - has grown into something none of us could ever have imagined. It is now a movement built on kindness, connection, music, community spirit, and people showing up for one another.

Whilst we are thanking people, we massively want to thank the team at Infosecurity Magazine and Infosecurity Europe for their continued support over those six years.

From the very beginning, you have supported what we do, championed the community, amplified the message, and stood beside us every step of the way. That support has meant far more than you probably realize.

Community@Infosec

This year is a huge moment for us, as Cyber House Party also takes place on the show floor at Infosecurity Europe. For all three days, we will be hosting a dedicated community space inside ExCeL, built for the community, by the community.

The space will be packed with incredible grassroots organizations, charities, initiatives, and industry partners who are all doing amazing work across the sector.

Read more: Community@Infosec launches at Infosecurity Europe to put human connection back into cybersecurity

Alongside that, we’ll have a stage filled with voices from every corner of the cybersecurity community, honest conversations, inspiring stories, lived experiences, fresh perspectives, and the kind of sessions that remind people why this industry can be so special.

A huge thank you must go to the entire team at Infosecurity Europe for trusting us with this space and believing in the vision behind it. Creating something genuinely community-led at an event of this scale is incredibly special, and we cannot wait for people to experience it.

Register now for Infosecurity Europe to visit Community@Infosec

A Community That Shows Up

This year, more than ever, we’ve been genuinely blown away by the generosity of our sponsors. The support we have received is not just financial, it is belief. Belief in what we are trying to do, belief in the power of this community, and belief that together, we can make a real difference.

We must give a special mention to our friends at Pen Test Partners. Year after year, they go above and beyond, opening their doors, backing the event, and helping us create the space that so many people now call the highlight of Infosec week.

Quite simply, Cyber House Party at Infosec would not exist without them. Every year we say it, and every year the community proves us right.

But this year, we are aiming bigger. Much bigger. Because we have seen what is possible when this industry comes together, and we know the impact we can have. Also, because we believe this community is capable of something truly special.

Why We Do This

Cyber House Party has never been about throwing a party for the sake of it. We do this because we care, deeply, about the community and about the impact we can have beyond it.

This year, we are proud to be supporting NSPCC and The Cyber Helpline. These organizations are doing critical work:

Supporting children in their most vulnerable moments

Helping individuals and families who have been impacted by cybercrime

Providing real, human support when people need it most

The difference that funding makes to them is not abstract, it is real, immediate, and often life-changing.

More Than One Night

Cyber House Party is more than just a Wednesday night in June.

It is what happens when a community puts ego aside.

It is what happens when people come together with purpose.

It is proof that this industry, often seen as technical and complex, has a huge heart.

This year is no different; tickets are limited, and once they are gone, they are gone. If you want to be part of it, make sure you secure yours now.

Because this isn’t just another after party, it is something you will remember and be part of, and can remain part of as we get bigger and stronger, and do more for the charities and community we care about and support.