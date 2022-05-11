Celebrating a New Era for Infosecurity Europe and Cyber House Party

We never thought this day would come. After a two-year hiatus, Infosecurity Europe is back live from June 21-23, and with it, an event first conceived during the dark days of early 2020 as an online networking event and party for infosec professionals. For the first time ever and marking our official second anniversary, Cyber House Party (CHP) will be putting its best threads on and rolling out the red carpet in person on Wednesday June 22, the second evening of Infosecurity Europe.

There’ll be plenty to catch up on as we kick off the post-pandemic era in style, and all for two extremely worthy causes: the NSPCC's Childline and the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal (ICRC).

Back to the Present

For those that haven’t heard of us before, CHP is a non-profit, volunteer-led event focused around raising money for charity and providing the cybersecurity community with a place to meet, chat, have some drinks and moan about phishing click-through rates.

It was dreamt up at a time when we were plunged into uncertainty and, in many cases, heartbreak, during the early days of the pandemic. Isolated and cooped up at home, many of us struggled with our mental health and missed the simple things we’d taken for granted for so long – coffee, catch-ups and after-work drinks. It didn’t help that cybersecurity professionals were being pulled in all directions during the early days of the crisis as their employers scrambled to support mass remote working. As threats soared, the pressure on industry professionals mounted.

Our answer was to create a digital event designed to coincide with the regular Wednesday of Infosecurity Europe. It would feature informative debates and discussions on topics close to our heart: diversity and inclusion, mental health, career development and more, and it would be followed by some sonic stylings from our impressive roster of CHP after-party DJs. The format was a hit and we ran several more over the succeeding two years, cementing our position as the official after-party event for Infosecurity Europe and raising over £20,000 for good causes.

Doing it Live

This time we’re doing things slightly differently as we move from digital to physical events. The informative sessions will be back in future events. But for the next CHP, we want to revel in our first ever face-to-face meet-up and celebrate the true spirit of the information security industry. It’ll also be a novelty to DJ in front of actual people this time, rather than a computer screen.

But while the focus for the evening will be on letting loose after two years of being trapped online, let’s not forget why we’re there. We’d encourage you all to put your hands in your pockets for those less fortunate than ourselves by giving generously to NSPCC Childline and/or the International Red Cross Ukraine Appeal. Thanks also to our sponsors for the night, Trend Micro, TXOne Networks and Origin PR.

Please make sure you register on our Eventbrite page to qualify to collect your wristband for entry to the party from Trend Micro’s stand B25. No wristband – no entry.

We can’t wait to see everyone on June 22!