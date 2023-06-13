InfosecurityEurope: Get Ready for the Cybersecurity Party of the Year

Having stretched our legs and practiced our sets at a few shows since the last Infosecurity Europe, we’re more than ready for June 21. And we hope you are too.

It’s nearly time. After another challenging year sitting in front of our computer screens and glued to our devices, we are all ready to let our hair down a bit. If you feel the same, Infosecurity Europe can’t come round quickly enough. And fortunately, with Infosecurity Europe now comes an added bonus: Cyber House Party (CHP) as the after party for the show.

A Brief History of CHP

If you haven’t heard about CHP before, we’re a non-profit, volunteer-led event committed to raising money for worthy causes, whilst providing a place for the cybersecurity community to come together, chink glasses and catch up.

It all began during the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The chaos and uncertainty of those early months was difficult for many of us. Strict lockdowns had us separated from friends, family and colleagues. And heightened demand for IT support during the initial push to remote working put tremendous workplace pressure on many in the community.

Plenty of us struggled with the subsequent impact on our mental health and longed for a friendly human face to say hello. So, we created a new virtual event to be held on what would have been the Wednesday of Infosecurity Europe—the traditional day for the show’s after party. This first online party in June 2020 featured debate and discussion on everything from mental health to diversity in cyber—followed of course by our now legendary CHP after-party DJs.

The event moved seamlessly from the on- to the offline world as lockdowns eased last year. Now unbelievably in our third year, we’ve hosted eight online and eight physical events, and raised almost £30,000 for good causes.

What to Expect This year

This year we come hotfoot from UK Cyber Week and B-Sides Lancashire with an event to top anything that’s gone before. Raising money this year for our chosen charity NSPCC, we’ll be opening up Patch East in the City to one and all. Expect some of the finest DJs this side of ExCeL, and plenty of opportunity to meet friends and colleagues in a more informal setting than the cavernous conference hall.

Thanks as always go to our sponsors, without which none of this would be possible. This year they include E2E Assure, Softcat, Cyware, Forescout, CrowdSec and Origin Comms. Soft and hard beverages will be provided. But do remember to be respectful of your fellow party go-ers. No nonsense will be tolerated. Only good times, all the time.



Make sure you get your tickets today. We can’t wait to see you all on June 21!