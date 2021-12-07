Gearing Up for Another Cyber House Party Christmas

We can barely believe the festive season has already rolled around again which must mean only one thing: the return of the Cyber House Party (CHP) Christmas Bash!

As always, there’ll be plenty of the old favorites to keep you entertained and lots of opportunity to catch up with friends, peers and minor acquaintances – all from the comfort of your own laptop. But most importantly, we’ll be raising money for two extremely worthy causes: NSPCC Childline and Crisis. See details below on how you can get involved via our Cyber House Party Christmas Jumper Day and a Marketing Swag Amnesty.

Join us on Wednesday December 15 2021 from 5.30pm, for a night to remember.

Our Chosen Charities this Year

There are two groups of society for whom Christmas can be a particularly challenging time: vulnerable young people and the homeless. That’s why we’re raising money for NSPCC Childline and Crisis this year.

NSPCC Childline is a free counselling and advice service that has been helping young people for 35 years. Trained staff are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to offer free, confidential support, and have run 17,000 sessions a month since the first national lockdown began. The charity argues that the COVID crisis has made even more children feel trapped, lonely and unsure who to trust. And issues at home often come to a head over the festive period.

Crisis has helped tens of thousands of people out of homelessness since its founding over 50 years ago. The charity helps those without a roof over their heads to rebuild their lives, as well as campaigning for change at a political level to end homelessness for good. In 21st century Britain, everyone should have somewhere to live, especially at Christmas.

What’s New for Christmas 2021?

To raise as much money as possible for these two causes, we’re running two new events this year:

Christmas Jumper Day: We’re asking Cyber House Party fans to encourage their colleagues to donate £5 each and wear a Christmas jumper to the (virtual) office on the December 10. Donations can be made direct here with a comment referencing CHPxmasjumpers. We’d love to see your efforts, so tag us in your social media pics with #CHPxmasjumpers.

Marketing Swag Amnesty: How many of you have unused or unworn bits and pieces knocking around at the bottom of drawers? Many more of you may have marketing swag that for various reasons wasn’t used this year. What better way to recycle than to donate it to Crisis? There’s a full wish-list here, but anything from puzzles and playing cards to backpacks, hats and jumpers would be gratefully received. New or lightly used items only please. Details of where to send these are on our website.

The Favorites

As if that weren’t enough, there’ll be plenty to keep you entertained on the night itself. We’ll be ramping up the festive cheer with all the Cyber House Party staples you know and love, from Cyber Room 404 to our very own Christmas Quiz.

To end the night in style, there’s another legendary line-up of CHP DJs. We can’t wait to see you there for the biggest and best CHP yet.

In the meantime, click here for more info on the Christmas Jumper Day, and find more details on the swag amnesty below.



Registrations for the event are now open!