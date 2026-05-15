Landmark announcements by some of the biggest names in artificial intelligence (AI) have upended how defenders must think about cybersecurity, vulnerability management and threat detection.

In April 2026, Anthropic detailed Mythos Preview, a frontier large language model (LLM) equipped to autonomously find and fix cybersecurity vulnerabilities at scale. Upon launch, Anthropic said that Mythos had already identified thousands of previously undiscovered zero-days.

Just days later, OpenAI unveiled GPT-5.4-Cyber, an updated variant of their own GPT-5.4 model fined-tuned to specifically work on cybersecurity problems. The company has since gone onto release an updated version of the model, GPT-5.5-Cyber.

For now, both AI companies have restricted their cybersecurity frontier models to a limited audience of approved partners.

Mythos Preview is only available to participants of Anthropic’s Project Glasswing. Those confirmed as part of the scheme included some of the biggest names in technology like Amazon Web Services, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JPMorganChase, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Palo Alto Networks.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has limited use of GPT-Cyber to members of its Trusted Access for Cyber (TAC) program. This scheme is based around individual cyber defenders, who must be verified and vetted by OpenAI to gain access.

Both Open and Anthropic believe their tools are the future of cybersecurity, but both have been reluctant to go as far as publicly releasing their models.

One core consideration is how these AI tools could be exploited in the ‘wrong hands’. Cybercriminals and threat actors are already using AI tools to develop sophisticated phishing campaigns, write malicious code and deploy automated attacks.

The same hackers could quickly find ways to abuse these new frontier AI models for their own gain.

How Cybercriminals Exploit the Explosion of Vulnerabilities

Frontier AI models like Mythos and GPT-Cyber are likely to drive a potentially overwhelming number of security vulnerabilities.

Experts in cybersecurity managemen have warned that this impending ‘vulnpocalypse’ will be abused by cybercriminals.

The public disclosure of a security vulnerability, plus the resulting security update to patch it, is designed to help users keep their systems safe from attackers who could actively exploit the vulnerability.

This is also potentially a double-edged sword: when publicly disclosed, a vulnerability becomes known to all potential attackers and some will rush to abuse it before organizations have patched it.

Ideally, security teams would apply the most critical security updates within hours. In reality, it can sometimes take months for organizations to apply even critical patches.

This has led to fears that organizations could be overwhelmed by frontier AI models uncovering vast swaths of vulnerabilities, which require a surge in security patches.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has warned businesses that they should start planning now for the anticipated spike in security updates.

Those responsible for vulnerability management, corporate cybersecurity and IT teams will be forced to significantly accelerate their patch cycles.

“Cybersecurity teams are going to be under a lot of pressure, for sure. But this is not that different to how they have to adjust and adapt to threats every single day,” said Katie Moussouris, founder and CEO of Luta Security, a vulnerability disclosure and bug bounty program management company.

“You will not be able to patch everything in as timely a fashion as you’d like, but it’s not an achievable goal and it wasn’t before all this,” she told Infosecurity.

Patching Vulnerabilities in a Post‑Mythos Cyber Era

Patching all software vulnerabilities has always been a difficult task. Doing so a post-Mythos and GPT-cyber future will be even harder.

That doesn’t mean the war is lost. But it does mean that cybersecurity teams will need to think harder about what battles they pick when it comes to applying security updates.

This risk is heightened by the shift away from predictable monthly or quarterly patch cycles toward more frequent updates issued in response to newly discovered CVEs, a pace and pattern of remediation that many security teams are not used to managing.

“The real problem isn't that Mythos exists, it's that your defensive deployment process was designed for quarterly software releases. The way patches will be updated now won’t be a quarterly or monthly thing, it's going to be a process of continual updates,” said Rob T. Lee, Chief AI Officer and Chief of Research at SANS Institute, speaking during the Infosecurity AI Security and Governance Virtual Summit 2026.

It is vital therefore for cybersecurity teams to understand what the infrastructure of their network looks like, what software is deployed and what assets are connected to the network.

Only with a full picture of what their own landscape looks like can they plan for what software and applications should be the key priorities for updates. For instance, a critical bug in a widely used operating system should be prioritized over a specialist application used by three people.