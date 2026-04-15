AI Companies To Play Bigger Role in CVE Program, Says CISA

AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic should play a bigger role in software vulnerability disclosures in the future, according to a leader of the world’s largest vulnerability disclosure scheme.

Speaking at the opening of VulnCon26 in Scottsdale, Arizona, on April 14, Lindsey Cerkovnik said AI companies “should be better represented" in the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) program.

As Chief of the Vulnerability Response & Coordination (VRC) Branch at the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), sole sponsor of the MITRE-run CVE program, Cerkovnik and her team manage coordinated vulnerabilities disclosures for the CVE program.

She acknowledged that the program has faced a rapid growth of reported vulnerabilities over the past year and that the evolution of AI platforms will likely accelerate that growth.

“With the arrival of new AI tools, some helping discover valid vulnerabilities, others perhaps finding things with less value, we’re at a turning point,” Cerkovnik said.

Anthropic, OpenAI Speed Up on AI-Powered Vulnerability Research

Cerkovnik’s VulnCon speech came just a few days after the launch of Claude Mythos Preview, Anthropic’s new large language model (LLM) that promises to autonomously find and fix cybersecurity vulnerabilities at scale.

Today, Mythos is only available to the 40 members of Project Glasswing.

In testing, the model allegedly discovered thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities which had not previously been identified.

The model also autonomously found and chained several vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel, the software which is used to run most of the world’s servers, to allow an attacker to escalate from ordinary user access to complete control of the machine

Upon testing Mythos Preview in a simulation environment, researchers at the UK’s AI Security Institute (AISI) said they “cannot say for sure” whether Mythos Preview would be able to successfully attack “well-defended systems.”

On April 14, OpenAI launched GPT-5.4-Cyber, a version of GPT-5.4 fine-tuned for cybersecurity use cases and only available to members of its "Trusted Access for Cyber Defense" program.

50,000 to 70,000 Expected CVEs in 2026

Notably, the speed of vulnerability disclosures was already accelerating long before the launch of Mythos and OpenAI's GPT-5.4-Cyber.

While the CVE program counts 327,000 unique CVE records to date, Jerry Gamblin, principal engineer at Cisco Threat Detection & Response, observed 18,247 were reported in 2026, a 27.9% growth from the same period in 2025.

Additionally, Gamblin calculated average of 174 CVEs reported daily this year, compared to 132 in 2025.

In February 2026, the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST), which co-hosts VulnCon with the CVE program, forecast a record-breaking 50,000 additional CVEs to be reported in 2026.

Gamblin expects an even bigger growth, with a 70,135 forecasted CVEs at the end of this year, which would reflect a 45.6% growth rate compared to 2025’s 48,171.

AI Companies Could Become Official Vulnerability Reporters

Cerkovnik’s stance on the need for AI companies to be better integrated into the CVE program sits in a wider diversification strategy of the program.

This strategy was illustrated by the launch of two new forums in July 2025, the CVE Consumer Working Group (CWG) and the CVE Researcher Working Group (RWG).

However, one of the main objectives now is to grow the number of CVE Numbering Authorities (CNAs), organizations that are allowed to publicly disclose a vulnerability and attributed it a CVE identifier.

At the end of March 2026, the CVE program announced it had hit the 500 contributors mark, with 502 CNAs now registered.