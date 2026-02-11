FIRST Forecasts Record-Breaking 50,000+ CVEs in 2026

Vulnerability disclosures are on track to hit, or even surpass, a record-breaking 50,000 in 2026 according to the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST).

In its 2026 Vulnerability Forecast, published on February 11, the non-profit predicted a median of approximately 59,427 new common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) this year, with a 90% confidence interval ranging from 30,012 to 117,673.

These calculations are the result of a new statistical model developed at FIRST and optimized to reflect the range of possible CVE disclosures. The data sources used include historical CVE records and publication trends from the US National Vulnerability Database (NVD) and MITRE.

This new methodology was used in FIRST's 2025 Vulnerability Forecast and achieved a percentage error of 7.48% for yearly predictions and 4.96% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Record-Breaking CVE Reports Expected in 2026

If FIRST’s predictions hold true, 2026 will be the first year to exceed 50,000 published CVEs. This would represent “a significant milestone in vulnerability disclosure history,” the non-profit said.