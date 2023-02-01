Almost all Organizations are Working with Recently Breached Vendors

With the rise of supply chain attacks, the security of suppliers, clients and business partners is under increased scrutiny. This led security rating provider SecurityScorecard and the Cyentia Institute to investigate organizations' worldwide vendor risk exposure in a new study called Close Encounters of the Third (and Fourth) Party Kind, published on February 1, 2023. They found that 98.3% of organizations worldwide work closely with at least one third-party vendor that has been breached in the last two years and that over 50% of them have an indirect relationship with 200 fourth-party vendors – third-party vendor’s partners or suppliers – that have been breached in the last two years. “A data breach is one of the most obvious and serious symptoms of a security issue,” Mike Woodward, Vice President of Data Analytics at SecurityScorecard, told Infosecurity. “That’s why these staggering numbers are very concerning,” he said.

Exposure to breaches via third (top) and fourth (bottom) party relationships. Source: SecurityScorecard

Degrees of Separation This high degree of exposure to supply chain breaches comes from various factors, the report states. First, organizations rely on a high number of third and fourth parties. On average, a business maintains a relationship with 10 third-party vendors – 15.5 in the healthcare sector and 25 in the information services industry. Then, for every third-party vendor in their supply chain, organizations typically have indirect relationships with 60 to 90 times that number of fourth-party relationships. The report also shows that third-party vendors fare significantly lower in terms of security than primary organizations. For instance, twice the proportion of primary organizations achieves the highest security rating of A, while third parties are nearly five times more likely to receive an F on their scorecard, according to SecurityScorecard’s rating system.

Comparison of security posture rating for first and third parties. Source: SecurityScorecard