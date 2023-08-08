The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Software Development

Since its debut towards the end of 2022, ChatGPT has taken the world by storm, sparking the imagination of future-minded individuals as well as those more risk-averse among us. With it, important discussions have emerged around artificial intelligence (AI) as a whole – its beneficial applications, negative repercussions and ethical considerations. The technology will undoubtedly be revolutionary for all industries, notably software development.

AI will change how information is generated from, flows through, and is acted upon in the software development lifecycle. This increased information flow and visibility could make software development far more reactive and integrated than it already is. Instead of a line of code taking two weeks to become a tested and releasable feature, the accelerations and efficiencies provided by such smart tooling could take that time down to a day for an average development team.

Indeed, a developer today might write a piece of code that is then committed back into their tool chain. That commit is bundled with the rest of a release and tested with lightweight automated tools for correctness and functionality before being sent to a quality assurance (QA) tester, who might get to those tests in a few days. If the tests pass, it goes to the next step towards release. If not, it is sent back for rework and resolved a couple of days later. Using AI to generate a QA test case and fix the code in case of failure could, however, eliminate that rework loop and trim days from that single step.

Moreover, AI can supplement some of the work of human developers, architects, or QA testers. For instance, developers could interrogate an AI tool trained on industry best practices, regulatory requirements and articles to create a list of security requirements they must meet when designing new systems or software. Equally, AI could be leveraged to generate use cases that exercise the functionality described in the security requirements for quality assurance testing purposes.

Development teams are measured against many different metrics, but one that is nearly universal is the amount of functionality they add to an application. Using AI to assist in building features will either allow them to meet their existing functionality targets while focusing on other areas such as quality, security and maintainability; or allow them to increase the number of features they deploy altogether.