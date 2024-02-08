How to Navigate Open-Source Security Without Stifling Innovation

Government interest in open-source software security is on the rise and reflects the scale upon which this code is utilized across all sectors, including critical infrastructure. The widespread usage of open-source software, and the risks it poses, was highlighted by the notorious Log4j vulnerability that was discovered in December 2021 and is believed to have impacted 58% of organizations globally. Speaking during the State of Open Con 2024 (SOOCon24) event in London, Rebecca Rumbul, CEO of the Rust Foundation, noted that conversations between the open-source community, the cybersecurity industry and governments simply did not take place three years ago. Now, they are happening on a regular basis. However, there are concerns that security diktats issued by governments on this domain could damage the huge benefits open-source software provides – in particular, innovation, cost and transparency. This is encapsulated by opposition from this community to provisions set out in a draft version of the EU’s Cyber Resilience Act last year. Here are four ways open-source software security can be enhanced without impacting the benefits it provides:

1. Governments Must Engage With Open Source Issues Appropriately Top-Down Legislation Doomed to Fail Governments simply imposing legislation on the community will be ineffective in improving open-source security, and potentially damaging, argued some SOOCon24 speakers. This is because the open-source software community does not have the top-down structure of traditional organizations – it is an ecosystem of individuals, many of whom develop and maintain code in their spare time. Controls like software bills of materials (SBOMs) and software development lifecycle (SDLC) are harder to enforce on open-source development compared to software created in public and private sector organizations. Victoria Ontiveros, Vulnerability Analyst at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), acknowledged there has traditionally been a misunderstanding of the open-source ecosystem at government level. “We need to change how we communicate with the open-source community,” Ontiveros noted. Omkhar Arasarantnam, General Manager at OpenSSF, said that there is a willingness to listen and improve security from within the open-source community, as long as governments approach the issue with the appropriate care and attention. He said the emphasis should be on building the code correctly from the beginning. “Let’s put aside political difference and focus on technical correctness,” he outlined. UK and US Leading With Open-Source Engagement There has been a growing willingness among regulators, particularly from the US and UK, to reach out to the open-source community, including associations like the Rust Foundation. “The openness of agencies like CISA to work with us and not against us, is really heartening,” Rumbul told Infosecurity. The Rust Foundation is an independent nonprofit dedicated to the safety, security, sustainability, and health of the Rust Programming language and the people who use it. Rumbul also praised the EU’s engagement with the open-source community to improve the relevant provisions in the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) following concerns with the earlier draft. A public letter signed by prominent members of the open-source community warned that the wording was too broad and would significantly hamper its ability to innovate, causing a significant economic impact. “The state of the CRA now, in its finalized form, is substantially better than when it was first released last year,” she said. This approach will enable governments to “regulate well, for the benefit of everyone.” Amanda Brock, CEO of OpenUK, told Infosecurity that the US and UK governments are spending time to understand the nuances of the ecosystem before taking regulatory action. This is in contrast to the top-down approach the EU took in the initial drafting of the CRA. This involves “consulting, understanding how things work, rather than legislating before they are clear,” she said. 2. Open-Source Developers and Users Need More Cybersecurity Education Security Training Must Be Mandatory for Developers A lack of security training for developers is a major barrier to ensuring security by design principles are embedded into open-source software development.

