A flaw in Atlassian's enterprise AI assistant has allowed a single crafted link to seed attacker instructions into a victim's authenticated session, then use the assistant's own browsing agent to push company data out to the public web.

Varonis Threat Labs disclosed the flaw, which it named RovoBlast, to Atlassian and published its analysis on August 7 after presenting the research at DEF CON 34. Atlassian has since fixed it.

Rovo functions as an AI layer across Jira, Confluence and Bitbucket, alongside connected services including Slack, Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

Asked to enumerate what it could read, it listed all of those plus relational databases, uploaded files, web pages and archives. Atlassian's connector catalogue supports more than 50 platforms.

Read more on AI assistant data leakage: New Zero-Click AI Vulnerability Allows Corporate Data Theft

A Prompt Delivered in the URL

Rovo accepted a URL parameter that pre-filled its chat entry, surfacing whatever the link contained directly into the session. Varonis called the pattern Parameter-to-Prompt, and identified the same primitive in Microsoft Copilot in January under the name Reprompt.

Because the victim's session was already held in the browser, a click was all that was required. No warning appeared, no confirmation was requested, and nothing marked the session as having been seeded from an external parameter.

The organization identifier in the path could also be left empty, with Atlassian redirecting the request into the user's default organization.

Varonis described Rovo's guardrails around untrusted prompts as "almost non-existent," and said one click was usually enough to have the assistant retrieve and summarize sensitive material without any bypass technique.

The Assistant's Own Research Tool as the Exit

Turning that access into leakage required an outbound path, and Varonis found one already built in. Rovo's ResearchAgent performs multi-source open web research and can browse and navigate arbitrary websites across multiple steps autonomously.

That combination supplied the whole chain in a single agent run: retrieve internal content, transform it, then post it somewhere externally reachable. Chaining the steps inside one agent also reduced the number of user-facing interactions, leaving an audit trail that resembled ordinary research activity.

Compounding the exposure, Rovo cannot be fully removed from an Atlassian environment, so organizations cannot eliminate the attack surface by uninstalling it.

Varonis recommended shrinking what the assistant can reach, disconnecting unused integrations and keeping legal, HR, finance and incident response content out of scope entirely.

It also advised disabling browsing agents and multi-step automation where teams do not rely on them, reviewing assistant logs, alerting on unusual agent runs and periodically testing how an environment responds to seeded prompts.