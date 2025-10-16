AI Attacks Surge as Microsoft Process 100 Trillion Signals Daily

A new report has revealed that Microsoft systems analyze more than 100 trillion security signals daily, suggesting a dramatic escalation in AI-driven attacks.

The Microsoft Digital Defense Report 2025, published today, warned that artificial intelligence is now central to both defending and compromising the digital world, making cybersecurity a defining challenge of the decade.

“We are living through a defining moment in cybersecurity,” said Amy Hogan-Burney, corporate vice president for customer security & trust.

“As digital transformation accelerates, supercharged by AI, cyber threats increasingly challenge economic stability and individual safety.”

According to Microsoft, adversaries have begun using generative AI to automate phishing, scale social engineering and discover vulnerabilities faster than humans can patch them.

Autonomous malware now adapts tactics in real time to bypass security systems. At the same time, AI tools themselves have become high-value targets, with attackers exploiting prompt injection, data poisoning and model manipulation to steal data or trigger unauthorized actions.

Microsoft’s own AI-powered defenses, deployed across cloud and enterprise environments, have reportedly helped reduce response times from hours to seconds. Yet the company warns that defenders must remain alert as AI increases both the speed and impact of cyber operations.

Identity compromise continues to dominate attack vectors. Phishing and social engineering accounted for 28% of breaches, while 18% of attacks exploited unpatched web assets.

According to the report, multi-factor authentication (MFA) still prevents over 99% of unauthorized access attempts, but adoption rates remain uneven.

The rise of infostealers – malware that collects credentials later sold on dark web markets – has further fueled credential-based intrusions.

Between January and June 2025, the United States accounted for 24.8% of all observed attacks, followed by the United Kingdom (5.6%), Israel (3.5%) and Germany (3.3%).

Government agencies, IT providers and research institutions were among the most frequently targeted sectors, collectively representing 45% of incidents.

Meanwhile, ransomware remains a primary threat, with over 40% of recent cases involving hybrid cloud components. In February, one global shipping firm averted a potential disaster when ransomware encryption was halted just 68 seconds after initiation.

Microsoft recommended five urgent actions for leaders:

Treat cybersecurity as a board-level risk

Enforce phishing-resistant MFA

Map and monitor all cloud workloads

Participate in intelligence-sharing networks

Begin AI and quantum risk planning now

The company concludes that resilience, collaboration and early action are essential as AI reshapes every layer of the global security ecosystem.