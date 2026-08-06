Canadian Hacker Pleads Guilty Over Snowflake Extortion Campaign

A Canadian cybercriminal has pleaded guilty in a US court to involvement in the widespread compromise of Snowflake customer accounts, which enabled a lucrative extortion campaign.

On August 5 2026, Connor Riley Moucka, aged 26, from Ontario, pleaded guilty to a range of offenses related to the high-profile breaches from 2024.

The offenses are computer fraud, aggravated identity theft and a related conspiracy. He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of two years in prison on the aggravated identity theft count, while the remaining counts could add up to a maximum of 30 years.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place on October 27.

Moucka was arrested in October 2024 following a collaborative law enforcement investigation involving Canadian, Australian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Turkish police forces. He was extradited from Canada to the US in July 2025.

A Lucrative Extortion Campaign

Moucka and his co-conspirators were found to have used stolen login credentials to compromise at least 165 customers of the data warehousing provider between February and October 2024.

Court documents said this unauthorized access was used to steal billions of sensitive customer records, including individuals’ call and text records, financial details, and other personally identifiable information.

Moucka and co-conspirators then extorted victims for payment by threatening to publish data online.

In at least one case they re-extorted a victim with threats of further disclosure, which related to the stolen data of a government officer members of a then-former government officer’s immediate family.

The court documents stated that the hackers received more than $2.5m in ransom payments from the campaign.

In addition, Moucka and co-conspirators advertised victims’ data for sale on cybercrime forums such as BreachForums as well as Telegram. Moucka personally obtained at least $495,000 from sales on these platforms.

Overall, US authorities estimate that victim companies suffered over $9.5m in actual losses from the campaign. It was noted that this figure does not include losses suffered by victim companies’ individual customers, which totals at least 100 million people.

High-Profile Victims Included in the Breach

Cybersecurity firm Mandiant first alerted the public of the Snowflake breach in June 2024 after analyzing database records that were subsequently determined to have originated from a victim’s Snowflake instance in April 2024.

After obtaining additional intelligence identifying a broader campaign targeting customers’ Snowflake platform, Mandiant contacted Snowflake with its findings in May 2024.

This reporting led to a Victim Notification Program to alert potential victims and help them secure their accounts and data.

A number of high-profile companies were impacted by the campaign, including telecommunications giant AT&T and ticketing firm Ticketmaster.

Following the incident, Snowflake announced it would make multi-factor authentication (MFA) mandatory for all customer accounts.