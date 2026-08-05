Prompt Injection Remains Biggest LLM Risk, Despite Limited Incidents

Prompt injection attacks continue to present the most dangerous threat from large language models (LLMs), despite the relatively low number of recorded incidents relating to this vector, according to an updated analysis from the Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP).

The non-profit foundation published the third version of its community-driven Top 10 for LLM Applications list, on August 4, 2026. For the third year in a row, practitioners listed prompt injection as the number one security challenge emanating from the use of GenAI tools.

Like other OWASP Top 10 lists, this document is designed to help developers, data scientists and security professionals improve and prioritize their security strategies.

Prompt injection is when a legitimate user’s or malicious actor’s input into an LLM alters the model's behavior in ways the application developer did not intend. It is a vector to a range of negative impacts, including bias or other harmful content and sensitive information disclosure.

The OWASP report noted that were its rankings determined by raw incidents alone, prompt injection wouldn’t even make the top 10 list. The fact security practitioners rank it so highly is indicative of the efforts spent by teams in tackling this threat.

“Teams fight injection hard, so fewer clean exploits reach a public database, and the public count understates the risk that mature teams already spend real money holding off,” the OWASP report read.

The most effective approach to addressing prompt injection is to design the surrounding system on the explicit assumption that the model's instruction boundary will eventually be bypassed, and constrain what the model is permitted to do, and what its outputs are permitted to reach, OWASP wrote.

Read now: What the OWASP Top 10 for LLMs Means for the Future of AI Security

Sensitive Information Disclosure

Sensitive information disclosure was ranked as the second biggest LLM threat for the second year running. This occurs when an LLM-integrated system exposes confidential, regulated, privileged, or proprietary data through an unauthorized channel.

It typically occurs when sensitive data, such as protected personal information, financial data and credentials are accidentally inputted into a model by users, and later exposed in interactions with users. This threat represents significant data breach and regulatory dangers for organizations.

Unlike with prompt injection, the OWASP report noted that the perception of the threat of sensitive information disclosure from practitioners and evidence of real-world incidents correspond closely.

OWASP highlighted a number of mitigations security teams should employ to tackle this risk, offering a tiered structure for a graduated implementation path.