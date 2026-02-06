New Cyber Startup Programme to Debut at Infosecurity Europe 2026

Infosecurity Europe has unveiled a new Cyber Startup Programme aimed at spotlighting emerging cybersecurity innovators and bolstering the future resilience of the cyber ecosystem.
Set to debut at Infosecurity Europe 2026, the initiative will provide startup founders, investors and ecosystem enablers with a dedicated experience on the show floor. Participants will also have access to tailored ticket options created specifically for those joining the program.
At the heart of the initiative is the Cyber Startups Zone, a new exhibition area designed to showcase early-stage companies, highlight emerging technologies and give founders a platform to present fresh ideas.
Brad Maule-ffinch, event director at Infosecurity Europe, commented: “Supporting early-stage innovation is essential to the future of cybersecurity, and being able to play a meaningful role in spotlighting upcoming innovative and disruptive technologies is a role we are keen to foster and grow. With the launch of the Cyber Startup Programme, Infosecurity Europe is creating new opportunities for startups to gain visibility, connect with investors and buyers and use it as a platform to grow too.”
The program will be delivered in collaboration with UK Cyber Flywheel, with a dedicated day of founder‑ and investor‑focused content, networking opportunities and a live award competition taking place on Tuesday 2 June.
2026 Cyber Startup Award Set to Spotlight Rising Innovators
The Infosecurity Europe Cyber Startup Award 2026 is a new competition designed to shine a light on the most promising early‑stage cybersecurity companies with live products and strong growth potential.
To enter, startups must submit a written application of up to 1,000 words outlining the company, its product and what sets it apart in the market. Full entry requirements are available on the event’s website.
Finalists will be invited to pitch their innovations live on stage in front of senior industry leaders, investors and enterprise buyers, with the winner announced during the 2026 show.
The winning startup will receive a substantial prize package, including a free exhibition stand at Infosecurity Europe 2027, PR support from cybersecurity specialist agency Origin Communications, and a future‑brand workshop delivered by consultancy Dusted.
Conference Sessions and Innovation Zone
As part of the Cyber Startup Programme, Infosecurity Europe has developed a series of conference sessions tailored specifically for startup founders, offering practical guidance on scaling, go‑to‑market strategies and long‑term growth.
The Founder Conference Track will deliver real‑world insights and lessons to help early‑stage companies build strong brands, strengthen their market position and prepare for future scaling.
Alongside the conference content, the Cyber Innovation Zone, delivered in partnership with the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), will highlight some of the UK’s most innovative micro, small and medium‑sized cybersecurity businesses.
The zone will feature cutting‑edge technologies, government‑supported initiatives and emerging solutions that are shaping the future of the UK cyber ecosystem.