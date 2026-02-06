New Cyber Startup Programme to Debut at Infosecurity Europe 2026

Infosecurity Europe has unveiled a new Cyber Startup Programme aimed at spotlighting emerging cybersecurity innovators and bolstering the future resilience of the cyber ecosystem.

Set to debut at Infosecurity Europe 2026, the initiative will provide startup founders, investors and ecosystem enablers with a dedicated experience on the show floor. Participants will also have access to tailored ticket options created specifically for those joining the program.

At the heart of the initiative is the Cyber Startups Zone, a new exhibition area designed to showcase early-stage companies, highlight emerging technologies and give founders a platform to present fresh ideas.

Brad Maule-ffinch, event director at Infosecurity Europe, commented: “Supporting early-stage innovation is essential to the future of cybersecurity, and being able to play a meaningful role in spotlighting upcoming innovative and disruptive technologies is a role we are keen to foster and grow. With the launch of the Cyber Startup Programme, Infosecurity Europe is creating new opportunities for startups to gain visibility, connect with investors and buyers and use it as a platform to grow too.”

The program will be delivered in collaboration with UK Cyber Flywheel, with a dedicated day of founder‑ and investor‑focused content, networking opportunities and a live award competition taking place on Tuesday 2 June.