Infosecurity Europe is one the leading trade shows and conferences for the information and cybersecurity sector, and the 2024 event promises to be the biggest yet.

As you prepare your visit to London’s ExCel for three days of discovery, networking and learning, we thought we’d offer five top picks for you at the show.

Top 5 Must-See Events and Sessions at Infosecurity Europe 2024

Keynote Speakers Talk AI, High Performance and Leadership

This year’s conference brings you leaders from the world of AI, podcasting, and motorsport to inspire your cybersecurity journey with their expertise and experience of the latest technologies, achieving high performance and leadership.

On Tuesday June 4, join Henry Ajedr, Generative AI and Deepfake Expert, at 10.00 on the Keynote Stage for a deep dive into why we are seeing an GenAI paradigm shift now, and how to navigate this to excel in the cybersecurity industry – using AI as part of the threat and defense innovation landscape.

Next, on Wednesday June 5, you will be able to join the dynamic duo behind the High Performance Podcast, Jake Humphrey and Professor Damian Hughes, who will delve into the non-negotiable behaviors that lead to success. They will share anecdotes and examples from their guests who have reached the pinnacle of their respective fields.

Finally, join Claire Williams, former deputy team principle of Williams Racing, on Thursday June 6 for a candid conversation about how you take an organization on big transformational projects and navigate major change. She will discuss how to engage a vast workforce, embed key values and having conviction in operating at the best of your ability.