The Infosecurity Europe Cyber Startup Competition: Meet the Finalists

At Infosecurity Europe 2026, five cybersecurity startups are set to take part in a competition offering them the opportunity to showcase emerging technologies, share their bold ideas and connect directly with potential customers, partners and investors.

New for 2026, the Infosecurity Europe Cyber Startup competition will be accompanied by a dedicated area on the show floor, the Cyber Startups Zone.

The competition, which will take place on Tuesday 2 June, will see the five selected finalists each pitch their ideas live on stage to an audience of senior industry leaders, investors and buyers.

The judges are Shlomo Kramer, one of the most influential figures in the global cyber industry. As a founder and investor of pioneering cybersecurity companies including Check Point, Palo Alto Networks, Imperva, Cato Networks and Sumo Logic, he is strongly placed to help identify the next generation of innovative cybersecurity startups.

Also on the judging panel are Mun Valiji, group CISO at specialist banking group Close Brothers, and Kirsty Kelly, Group CISO at CFC insurance provider Underwriting.

The winner of the Cyber Startup competition will be awarded a prize package which includes a free exhibition stand at Infosecurity Europe 2027, PR support from cyber security PR agency Origin Communications, and a future-brand workshop package from Dusted brand consultancy.

The Five Startups Competing at Infosecurity Europe 2026

The five start-ups which will take to the stage during the Infosecurity Europe Cyber Startup competition include:

Cytidel

Cytidel is a vulnerability intelligence platform which provides users with a real-time intelligence layer between security tooling and decision-making, showing organizations which vulnerabilities matter, which threat actors are driving risk, and where to act first.

The platform enables cybersecurity personnel to move from reactive vulnerability management to intelligence-led risk decisions, reducing noise, improving resource allocation, and preparing organizations for an increasingly fast-moving threat landscape. Cytidel is headquartered in Castlebar, Mayo, Ireland and was founded in 2022.

Datambit Limited

Datambit specialises in advanced deepfake detection for audio and video. It has a mission to restore trust in digital evidence online at a time when synthetic media, including as AI deepfakes, is increasingly used for fraud, impersonation, misinformation, reputational harm and national security threats.

The Datambit platform enables users to determine whether audio or video has been synthetically generated or manipulated, delivering high-confidence, explainable outputs suitable for investigative, legal and operational decision-making.

Datambit was founded in 2023 and is headquartered in London.

Konvu

Konvu is an AI-native vulnerability triage platform that automates investigation. It connects to the scanners enterprises already use, runs agent-driven checks across code, configuration, and optional runtime signals, then returns evidence-backed exploitability decisions directly into existing workflows.

At a time when attackers are at weaponizing issues and probing complex environments faster than ever before, Konvu looks to aid organizations stay on top of the bottleneck. That bottleneck is no longer just about finding vulnerabilities. It is about investigating them fast enough to keep up and producing decisions you can defend.

Konvu was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in New York, USA.

Ploy

Ploy is an agentic access intelligence platform which provides security teams with complete visibility and autonomous control over who has access to what, across every SaaS application, cloud environment, identity provider and collaboration tool in the organization’s technology stack.

At a time when identity-related attacks are responsible for 80% of breaches and 93% of organisations suffering multiple identity incidents every year, Ploy’s autonomous identity management platform is designed to solve this problem.

Ploy was founded in 2023 by Jacob Prime (CEO) and Harry Lucas (CTO) and is headquartered in London.

Red Carbon

With the aim of helping the Security Operations Centre (SOC) manage alerts and false positives, Red Carbon introduces a workforce of six AI Analysts to help organizations manage cybersecurity and compliance challenges.

These AI analysts provide organizations with automated low-level analysis to prevent alert fatigue among staff, threat intelligence analysis, compliance Analysis, auditing analysis and more.

RedCarbon is a native AI solution for IT security and is designed solves problems, improving operational efficiency and optimising the skills of professionals. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Torino, Italy.

Register for Infosecurity Europe 2026 here.