Infosecurity Europe Announces 2026 Keynote Line Up

Infosecurity Europe has unveiled a major line-up of keynote speakers for its 2026 conference program , bringing together prominent figures from the military, global cybersecurity, elite sport and intelligence communities. The event will run from 2–4 June at ExCeL London.

Also taking the stage on Tuesday 2 June, Cynthia Kaiser, former Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Cyber Division and now leading ransomware research at Halcyon, will deliver rare insights into the cybercriminal economy. Kaiser will discuss how intelligence drawn from the dark web and wider criminal networks can help organizations anticipate evolving ransomware tactics and threat actor behavior.

Cybersecurity pioneer Shlomo Kramer, founder and investor behind companies including Check Point, Palo Alto Networks, Imperva, Cato Networks and Sumo Logic, will speak on Tuesday 2 June. Kramer will share his perspective on the technology trends, investment patterns and innovation cycles shaping the next era of cybersecurity. He will also serve as a judge in the cyber start-up competition , highlighting emerging innovation and rising cyber entrepreneurs.

Tuesday’s keynote program is set to be a standout moment at Infosecurity Europe 2026, spotlighting two of the industry’s most influential voices.

The 2026 event will also celebrate the 10th edition of Women in Cybersecurity event , hosted on Wednesday 3 June at 15:00 on the Keynote Stage.

England Rugby World Cup winner and former elite athlete Maggie Alphonsi will open the session with a keynote exploring what elite sport can teach cybersecurity professionals about leadership, high‑performance cultures and developing a winning mindset. Alphonsi will share lessons on confidence, resilience and pushing beyond perceived limits.

Cynthia Kaiser will return to join the Women in Cybersecurity panel, contributing her expertise on leadership, representation and the evolving role of women across the industry.

Jason Fox to Open Thursday’s Keynote Program

Former Special Boat Service (SBS) Sergeant and SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox will headline the Keynote Stage on Thursday 4 June (10:05–10:45). Drawing on his career in UK Special Forces, Fox will outline how the principles underpinning elite military teams can be applied to cyber resilience, decision‑making and leadership under pressure. His session will offer practical mental models to help security teams maintain focus, build trust and perform effectively in complex, high‑stakes environments.

Deep Dives into AI-Driven Cloud Threats and Post-Quantum Security

A series of technical sessions across Tuesday and Wednesday will provide deeper insight into emerging threat trends.

On Tuesday 2 June (13:50–14:20), Ron Leizrowice, AI Researcher at Wiz, will present “The Infosec Big Fat Cloud Update of the Year.” The session will examine how rapid AI adoption is reshaping the cloud threat landscape, accelerating exploitation windows and expanding attack surfaces across control planes, identities and automated workflows. Leizrowice will outline techniques to reduce AI‑driven attack paths while enabling secure, rapid development.

On Wednesday 3 June (11:00–11:35), Rik Ferguson, Vice President of Security Intelligence at Forescout and Infosecurity Hall of Fame inductee, will deliver “Quantum is still far off, we can wait – can’t we?”. Ferguson will highlight why organizations must begin preparing now for post‑quantum cryptography, discussing risks linked to crypto‑fragile components and offering practical steps to reduce long‑term cryptographic exposure.

Registration

Registration for Infosecurity Europe 2026 open and is free until 5 May, after which entry will cost £49, including access to the exhibition floor and all theatre sessions.