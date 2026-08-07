Google Links Redact Extortion Group to BlackFile Rebrand

The BlackFile extortion group, which targets its victims through vishing scams, has rebranded.

According to an analysis by Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG), despite BlackFile (UNC6671) having announced the retirement of its brand in 2026, it had now rebranded to Redact.

Researchers said the group’s public communications cited an affiliate breakaway as the rationale for the initial rebrand.

However, overlaps in phishing templates, victimology and shared infrastructure conduits suggests that associated actors have subsequently leveraged the Pink, Helix and Falcon extortion brands to monetize their operations.

Redact operators published a blog post about their new data lead site (DLS) and the rebrand from Black File on June 27.

The group claimed that the original BlackFile brand had been compromised and hijacked by an exiled affiliate.

A rogue affiliate was apparently responsible for operating an unauthorized, lookalike DLS and conducted unsanctioned extortion campaigns under BlackFile’s name using unlinked Tox identities. They were also accused of orchestrating the supposed shutdown of the BlackFile brand in May 2026.