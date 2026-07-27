Much of the discussion around agentic AI has focused on the new threats it might create. Autonomous agents capable of reasoning, planning, and taking action have understandably sparked concerns about what cybercriminals might do with the technology.

But from a security perspective, I believe much of this conversation misses the point. The real risk is not that agentic AI introduces entirely new categories of cyber threat. It is that it makes existing attacks faster, more persistent, and increasingly sophisticated.

The fundamentals of cybercrime remain largely unchanged. What is changing is the speed at which attacks can evolve, the scale at which they can operate, and the sophistication with which they can adapt.

For decades, cyber threats have relied on the same fundamental principles: probing for weaknesses, exploiting vulnerabilities, and finding ways to bypass controls. Whether the attack is delivered through malware, phishing, credential theft, or social engineering, the underlying objective remains unchanged.

What changes with agentic AI is the speed, scale, and subtlety with which those activities can be executed.

Attackers no longer need to rely on static scripts or predictable attack patterns. Agentic systems can adapt their behaviour, modify their approach, learn from the responses they receive, and continuously search for opportunities without direct human intervention. The result is a shift from periodic threat to persistent pressure.

There is a scene in Jurassic Park where the raptors test the perimeter fence, repeatedly looking for weakness. They are not attacking at random. They are probing, learning, and adapting their behaviour in response to what they discover. That is a useful way to think about the cyber impact of agentic AI.

Attackers have always tested the fence. They look for gaps, weak points, misconfigurations, or opportunities to gain access. Historically, those attempts have often been periodic. An attacker probes a system, moves on, returns later, changes approach.

Agentic systems change that dynamic entirely. Now the fence can be tested continuously. Every section can be probed repeatedly. Different approaches can be tried at machine speed. The moment one route is blocked, another can be attempted.

The threat is not fundamentally different. The persistence is and this has important implications for defenders.