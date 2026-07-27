Much of the discussion around agentic AI has focused on the new threats it might create. Autonomous agents capable of reasoning, planning, and taking action have understandably sparked concerns about what cybercriminals might do with the technology.
But from a security perspective, I believe much of this conversation misses the point. The real risk is not that agentic AI introduces entirely new categories of cyber threat. It is that it makes existing attacks faster, more persistent, and increasingly sophisticated.
The fundamentals of cybercrime remain largely unchanged. What is changing is the speed at which attacks can evolve, the scale at which they can operate, and the sophistication with which they can adapt.
For decades, cyber threats have relied on the same fundamental principles: probing for weaknesses, exploiting vulnerabilities, and finding ways to bypass controls. Whether the attack is delivered through malware, phishing, credential theft, or social engineering, the underlying objective remains unchanged.
What changes with agentic AI is the speed, scale, and subtlety with which those activities can be executed.
Attackers no longer need to rely on static scripts or predictable attack patterns. Agentic systems can adapt their behaviour, modify their approach, learn from the responses they receive, and continuously search for opportunities without direct human intervention. The result is a shift from periodic threat to persistent pressure.
There is a scene in Jurassic Park where the raptors test the perimeter fence, repeatedly looking for weakness. They are not attacking at random. They are probing, learning, and adapting their behaviour in response to what they discover. That is a useful way to think about the cyber impact of agentic AI.
Attackers have always tested the fence. They look for gaps, weak points, misconfigurations, or opportunities to gain access. Historically, those attempts have often been periodic. An attacker probes a system, moves on, returns later, changes approach.
Agentic systems change that dynamic entirely. Now the fence can be tested continuously. Every section can be probed repeatedly. Different approaches can be tried at machine speed. The moment one route is blocked, another can be attempted.
The threat is not fundamentally different. The persistence is and this has important implications for defenders.
For many years, organisations have benefited from time. A vulnerability is discovered. It is assessed, prioritised, and eventually remediated. There has traditionally been a window between exposure and exploitation.
That window is beginning to shrink. Not because attackers have suddenly become more intelligent, but because they can now operate continuously, at scale, and with a level of persistence that would be difficult to achieve manually. The challenge is no longer simply identifying vulnerabilities. It is identifying and remediating them before someone else does.
Security teams are increasingly operating in an environment where the gap between discovery and exploitation is measured in hours rather than weeks. Fortunately, the picture is not one-sided. The same capabilities that allow attackers to move faster can also be applied defensively.
Agentic AI presents significant opportunities to improve monitoring, detection, and response. Security teams can use intelligent systems to continuously analyse environments, identify anomalies, highlight potential vulnerabilities, and surface risks that might otherwise be missed.
Unlike human teams, agents do not work in shifts. They do not sleep, take breaks, or move on to the next priority. They can monitor systems continuously, investigate unusual activity as it emerges, and build a picture of what is happening across an environment in real time.
In many ways, this mirrors how security operations have always evolved. Each technological advance has allowed defenders to monitor more systems, process more data, and respond more quickly. Agentic AI is simply the next step in that progression.
The difference is the level of autonomy involved. Rather than waiting for instructions, agents can actively investigate potential issues, gather context, and prepare recommendations for human teams.
In many cases, these tools can provide a level of visibility and responsiveness that would be impossible through human effort alone. But, even in a machine-speed environment, human judgement remains essential.
Cybersecurity decisions are rarely binary. They involve trade-offs, context, and consequences that extend beyond the immediate technical issue. A system may identify a vulnerability, recommend a course of action, or flag suspicious behaviour. But deciding what to do next often requires an understanding of operational priorities, business impact, and risk tolerance.
Those decisions remain fundamentally human. Agentic AI can help organisations identify threats faster, analyse data more effectively, and respond with greater speed. What it cannot do is remove the need for judgement. This is where the real value of agentic AI lies today. Not in replacing security professionals, but in extending their reach.
An agent can spend the night monitoring thousands of signals, identifying suspicious behaviour, correlating events, and preparing findings for review. The following morning, human teams can apply their experience, judgement, and understanding of the business to determine the appropriate response.
The machine provides persistence. The human provides judgement.
That is not a weakness of agentic AI. It is where its greatest value lies. The future of cybersecurity is not human versus machine. It is machine-speed attack versus machine-assisted defence.
There is no question that agentic AI will be transformative. The tools are already being deployed at pace, and they are evolving rapidly. The real challenge is whether organisations can evolve their defensive capabilities quickly enough to keep up.
While agentic AI may not change the fundamentals of cybersecurity, it is unquestionably changing how attacks are executed. They are becoming faster, more persistent, and increasingly sophisticated.
For defenders, that means success will depend not only on keeping pace with the technology, but on using it just as intelligently. In cybersecurity, the organisations that adapt fastest are often the ones that remain secure.