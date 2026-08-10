Half of Fortune 500 companies are vulnerable to attacks enabled by their own AI agents bypassing firewall defenses, according to new research by Tenet Security.

The technique, dubbed ‘Ghostjacking’, involves the use of an organization’s own AI agents to reroute the company’s email and web traffic, opening a hidden path around its firewall.

Tenet Security researchers demonstrated how a single fake bug report could hijack AI coding assistants and run an attacker’s code on a developer’s machine.

The attack cannot be flagged to defenders as the agents use access they have already been granted, and while the firewall doesn’t go down it becomes irrelevant.

Attackers can also exploit the flaw to leave backdoors in the agent’s configuration, memory and tools, providing them with persistent access into the victim organization for the purposes such as data and credential theft.

The researchers even demonstrated one case in which they could get one AI agent to build an attack that another AI would accept, which was described as a “self-exploit” technique.

This attack chain succeeds across software platforms commonly used by developers, including Cloudflare, Datadog and Sentry.

The findings were presented on the main stage at DEFCON 2026 in Las Vegas on August 9. The Tenet team demonstrated that the Ghostjacking technique succeeded nine out of 10 times against the Claude Code AI agent, on Cloudflare’s own recommended set up.

Among the organizations known to run the exposed Cloudflare set up are a trillion-dollar global technology company, a global payments provider and a leading AI research lab.

The study noted that Cloudflare is run in 42% of Fortune 500 firms, and carries a fifth of all internet traffic, while Datadog runs in 48% of these companies and Sentry is used by four million developers.

The findings further highlight the risks by organizations increasingly entrusting AI agents with full access to their code and infrastructure, with the agents unable to distinguish between a real instruction from a trap hidden in the data it reads.

How One Fake Report Tricks AI Agents

Tenet said that Ghostjacking is the next evolution of the ‘Agentjacking’ attack class, which involves tricking AI coding agents into executing arbitrary code on developer machines.

Ghostjacking sees the company’s own security controls essentially act as the delivery system for a full domain takeover.

With the Cloudflare firewall, when it prevents a bad request by a malicious actor, it records it word-for-word in the logs. This means an attacker’s planted log will be read by the AI as if it were a real finding when asked to review the blocked events by an analyst.

The same AI will rewrite the company’s DNS, point the domain at the attacker and report the issue as resolved. This can allow an attacker to quietly reroute website traffic and emails.

“It is Cloudflare’s managed security rule that blocks the request, and that block is what carries the attack in,” Tenet said.