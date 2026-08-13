A compromised AWS access key was the likely root cause of the cyber-attack on CRM provider Beacon, which has exposed personal information held by around 1500 UK charities.

The software provider said in an August 12 incident update that the access key was potentially exposed in public Javascript build artifacts. This suggests an error was made in the course of software development.

Beacon has assessed that the attacker used these valid credentials to access and download all data contained within the CRM platform, including attachment files, thereby impacting its entire 1500-strong customer base of charitable organizations.

This includes personal information held by charities operating in highly sensitive areas, such as healthcare and victim support.

While the data was encrypted at rest in AWS, the threat actor’s valid credentials meant its downloads would have been decrypted by AWS and available in readable form.

An analysis of Beacon’s AWS Cost & Usage reports has identified that malicious activity began on July 27, at 01:20:16 UTC and lasted for approximately one hour and 27 minutes.

This timing correlates with a significant increase in data downloads on July 27 to 28.

The CRM provider said it has not detected any attempts by the attacker to maintain persistence within its environment. It has also reset all credentials for services and accounts integrated with AWS to prevent repeat unauthorized access.

There has so far been no indication that the threat actor has published the stolen data online or otherwise misused it.

Charities Not Held Responsible for Breaches

Beacon’s charity customers have all been advised to report the breach to the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

One of the confirmed victims, The Survivor’s Trust, revealed in a statement on August 13 that the ICO had already reviewed its case and concluded that the charity holds no responsibility for the breach.

The charity, which provides specialist rape and sexual abuse support services, urged its supporters to stay alert to potential scams in the coming weeks.

A number of charities have publicly declared that personal information of supporters has been compromised in recent days. These include Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Charity, the British Deaf Association and Yorkshire's Brain Tumour Charity.

Last week, Sheffield Hospital Charity, Priscilla Bacon Hospice Charity, homelessness charity the Clock Tower Sanctuary and Victim Support, made similar public announcements.

The type of data thought to have been affected includes supporters’ names, email addresses, telephone numbers and donation records, which could provide attackers with opportunities to launch social engineering attacks on individual victims.

The compromised CRM system did not hold sensitive patient information, payment card details or bank account information.