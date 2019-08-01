Top Ten: Things Learned About the Capital One Breach

This week saw a new data breach being reported, as credit card and financial services provider Capital One suffered the loss over 100 million credit card details and social security numbers. Infosecurity took a look at the top 10 findings so far:

UPDATE

With regards to point three, a GitHub spokesperson sent Infosecurity this statement:

“GitHub promptly investigates content, once it's reported to us, and removes anything that violates our Terms of Service.

"The file posted on GitHub in this incident did not contain any Social Security numbers, bank account information, or any other reportedly stolen personal information.

"We received a request from Capital One to remove content containing information about the methods used to steal the data, which we took down promptly after receiving their request.”