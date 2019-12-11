Top Ten: Things We Learned in 2019

When looking back at the top stories of the past year, it may seem that many of the trends and themes remained the same. However there are a number of lessons learned from 2019 that will serve us well for security and privacy reasons going forward. As the year draws to a close, here is is our list of the top ten things Infosecurity learned in 2019.

GDPR’s First Fines

This was the year that we marked the first anniversary of the GDPR compliance deadline, but it took a few more weeks until the first “intention to fine” was declared by the Information Commissioner’s Office on Marriott and British Airways. This proved that compliance was still a popular topic, and that the fines were to be taken seriously.

Source - The Guardian Not Just Another AWS Breach

While there were more breaches than we can care to remember in 2019, one that persisted in the headlines was suffered by Capital One, where we saw another breach of AWS by a rogue insider which led to staff departures.

Source - Wall Street Journal Vendor in Cahoots with Project Raven?

Security vendor Darkmatter found itself in all sorts of hot water when it was accused of being part of Project Raven, a confidential initiative to help the UAE surveil other governments, militants, and human rights activists, and trying to be approved by Mozilla as a trusted CA in the Firefox web browser.

Source - Reuters Deepfake Detection

Deepfakes have been an emerging trend in 2019, with claims that their use could have political impact. At the Black Hat conference in Las Vegas in August, security vendor ZeroFOX disclosed research on deepfakes, and how to improve detection.

Source - Financial Times NSA’s Open Source Tool

At this year’s RSA Conference in San Francisco, the NSA's cybersecurity director Rob Joyce announced that its reverse engineering tool Ghidra was being released as an open source option. A software reverse engineering framework, it helps analyze malicious code and malware, and can give users a better understanding of potential vulnerabilities in their networks and systems.

Source - Wired