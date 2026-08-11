OpenAI is launching GPT‑5.6‑Cyber, its newest large langue model (LLM) purpose-trained for cybersecurity tasks, based on its latest frontier AI model, GPT‑5.6 Sol.

The AI company also tweaked its Daybreak program to introduce two new tiers, Daybreak Blue – for defensive cyber tasks – and Daybreak Red – for more advanced defensive tasks as well as offensive cyber tasks.

From now on, members of Daybreak Blue will be granted access to frontier general-purpose models, including GPT‑5.6 Sol, with what OpenAI called “system-level safeguards” to perform authorized defensive security work.

This includes vulnerability discovery, secure code review, malware analysis, incident response and patch validation.

Meanwhile, members of Daybreak Red will also have access to purpose-trained cybersecurity models like GPT‑5.5‑Cyber and GPT‑5.6‑Cyber for more advanced cybersecurity tasks, such as vulnerability research, exploit validation and security testing.

Read more: Open AI Claims Its AI Models Went Rogue and Hacked Another Company

GPT‑5.6 Sol with Daybreak Blue, GPT‑5.6‑Cyber with Daybreak Red

In a blog announcing GPT‑5.6‑Cyber and the two-tier system, published on August 10, OpenAI said GPT‑5.6 Sol “delivers state-of-the-art performance on cybersecurity tasks.”

Nevertheless, the AI company has deployed system-level safeguards to “screen cybersecurity-related requests to prevent misuse,” which could “also block legitimate defensive work.”

While general users of GPT‑5.6 Sol will have these guardrails turned on, Daybreak Blue access removes them. OpenAI noted that even without these added guardrails, GPT‑5.6 Sol will still refuse to comply to some “highly dual-use cybersecurity prompts (e.g. pentesting production systems).”

This is where GPT‑5.6‑Cyber, only available through Daybreak Red, comes into play.

GPT‑5.6‑Cyber Outperforms All OpenAI Models At Security Tasks

OpenAI claimed this new cyber-focused AI model further reduces refusals and improves performance on certain security tasks, completing 95% of a set of sensitive requests, involving exploit-chain development, authentication bypass, privilege escalation and other advanced cybersecurity scenarios.

General-access GPT‑5.6 Sol completed just 1.5% of the same tasks and 2.0% when used with Daybreak Blue access. GPT‑5.5‑Cyber, OpenAI’s previous cyber-focused model, completed only 57.3% of the same requests.