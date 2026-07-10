As organizations turn to Anthropic and OpenAI-powered agents to automate vulnerability discovery and patch management, researchers have warned that the extensive access these tools require could transform them into potential attack vectors.

A new report published by the AI Now Institute on July 8 by Heidy Khlaaf, chief AI scientist, and Boyan Milanov, senior research scientist, demonstrated a proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit that enables remote code execution in two of the most used AI-powered command-line interfaces (CLIs), Anthropic’s Claude Code and OpenAI’s Codex.

The exploit affects Claude Code when used with Claude Sonnet 4.6 and 5, as well as Opus 4.8 and Codex when used with GPT-5.5.

These tools can be manipulated into running malicious code on a user's machine simply by having them review or analyze a third-party open-source codebase, a commonly recommended defensive use case.

Prompt Injection Chain Enables Silent Remote Code Execution

The PoC exploit starts with an imaginary attacker hiding malicious instructions inside the files of an open-source library, for example in code comments or documentation, in a way designed to manipulate how the AI interprets commands.

A victim then uses Claude Code or Codex in "auto-mode" or "auto-review" mode, a standard feature that automatically executes commands judged to be safe without asking for human approval, only pausing on things flagged as risky.

Because the injected instructions are crafted to trick the AI's judgment, the AI assistant is fooled into believing the attacker's malicious commands are harmless or routine. Consequently, it runs them automatically without alerting the user.

The key mechanism is a multi-stage prompt injection combined with tool-use exploitation.

When the AI agent begins scanning the repository, it doesn’t just read code passively but it builds a semantic model of the project by parsing source files, scripts and documentation. The attacker takes advantage of this by embedding natural-language instructions inside trusted-looking artifacts (e.g. README.md) that are interpreted by the model as part of its task context rather than untrusted input.

These injected instructions are crafted to reshape the agent’s planning process.

Instead of directly telling the model to execute something obviously malicious, which would trigger safeguards, the instructions suggest that a specific script (e.g. security.sh) is a standard part of the project’s security workflow, frame execution of that script as necessary to complete the user’s request (“run security checks”) and align with the agent’s goal (vulnerability analysis), making the action appear legitimate.

At the same time, the repository contains a second-stage payload comprised of the following:

A shell script (security.sh) that appears to run common tools (e.g. linters or static analyzers)

A hidden malicious binary (code_policies) that the script executes

A decoy source file (code_policies.go) that makes the binary look benign and consistent with expected build artifacts

When the agent evaluates whether it is safe to execute the script, it relies on its internal classifier and heuristics. Because the script references familiar security tooling, the binary appears to correspond to legitimate source code and the documentation frames execution as routine, the agent misclassifies the action as safe.

In auto-mode or auto-review mode, this classification is critical as the agent is explicitly authorized to execute shell commands without human approval if they are deemed low-risk.

As a result, the agent autonomously:

Decides that running security.sh is part of the requested analysis Executes the script via its tool interface (e.g. shell access) Indirectly launches the malicious binary Triggers arbitrary code execution on the host system

This results in remote code execution, meaning the attacker's code runs on the victim's machine even though the victim believed they were having the AI passively scan a codebase for vulnerabilities.