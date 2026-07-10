As organizations turn to Anthropic and OpenAI-powered agents to automate vulnerability discovery and patch management, researchers have warned that the extensive access these tools require could transform them into potential attack vectors.
A new report published by the AI Now Institute on July 8 by Heidy Khlaaf, chief AI scientist, and Boyan Milanov, senior research scientist, demonstrated a proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit that enables remote code execution in two of the most used AI-powered command-line interfaces (CLIs), Anthropic’s Claude Code and OpenAI’s Codex.
The exploit affects Claude Code when used with Claude Sonnet 4.6 and 5, as well as Opus 4.8 and Codex when used with GPT-5.5.
These tools can be manipulated into running malicious code on a user's machine simply by having them review or analyze a third-party open-source codebase, a commonly recommended defensive use case.
Prompt Injection Chain Enables Silent Remote Code Execution
The PoC exploit starts with an imaginary attacker hiding malicious instructions inside the files of an open-source library, for example in code comments or documentation, in a way designed to manipulate how the AI interprets commands.
A victim then uses Claude Code or Codex in "auto-mode" or "auto-review" mode, a standard feature that automatically executes commands judged to be safe without asking for human approval, only pausing on things flagged as risky.
Because the injected instructions are crafted to trick the AI's judgment, the AI assistant is fooled into believing the attacker's malicious commands are harmless or routine. Consequently, it runs them automatically without alerting the user.
The key mechanism is a multi-stage prompt injection combined with tool-use exploitation.
When the AI agent begins scanning the repository, it doesn’t just read code passively but it builds a semantic model of the project by parsing source files, scripts and documentation. The attacker takes advantage of this by embedding natural-language instructions inside trusted-looking artifacts (e.g. README.md) that are interpreted by the model as part of its task context rather than untrusted input.
These injected instructions are crafted to reshape the agent’s planning process.
Instead of directly telling the model to execute something obviously malicious, which would trigger safeguards, the instructions suggest that a specific script (e.g. security.sh) is a standard part of the project’s security workflow, frame execution of that script as necessary to complete the user’s request (“run security checks”) and align with the agent’s goal (vulnerability analysis), making the action appear legitimate.
At the same time, the repository contains a second-stage payload comprised of the following:
- A shell script (security.sh) that appears to run common tools (e.g. linters or static analyzers)
- A hidden malicious binary (code_policies) that the script executes
- A decoy source file (code_policies.go) that makes the binary look benign and consistent with expected build artifacts
When the agent evaluates whether it is safe to execute the script, it relies on its internal classifier and heuristics. Because the script references familiar security tooling, the binary appears to correspond to legitimate source code and the documentation frames execution as routine, the agent misclassifies the action as safe.
In auto-mode or auto-review mode, this classification is critical as the agent is explicitly authorized to execute shell commands without human approval if they are deemed low-risk.
As a result, the agent autonomously:
- Decides that running security.sh is part of the requested analysis
- Executes the script via its tool interface (e.g. shell access)
- Indirectly launches the malicious binary
- Triggers arbitrary code execution on the host system
This results in remote code execution, meaning the attacker's code runs on the victim's machine even though the victim believed they were having the AI passively scan a codebase for vulnerabilities.
An Attack with Low Requirements
What's notable is how little is required to pull this off. There's no need for special hooks, plugins, skills, model context protocol (MCP) servers or custom configuration files. It works with a completely out-of-the-box install of either tool.
The victim simply needs to run the assistant in its standard automated review mode and point it at a codebase containing the attacker's hidden instructions, something as ordinary as asking the AI to "scan this library for vulnerabilities."
The researchers tested this on Linux systems using specific versions of both tools, Claude Code versions 2.1.116, 2.1.196, 2.1.198, and 2.1.199, and Codex version 0.142.4.
The significance of this is that it undermines the idea that these AI agents can safely be used for defensive security work, since the attack surface is identical to the access required for their intended, legitimate purpose.
The researchers emphasized this aspect of their finding as governments and companies push to deploy these tools more broadly for automated security review and patching, including initiatives like Anthropic's Project Glasswing, Palantir's MA-S2 standard, and OpenAI's Patch the Planet and Daybreak programs, some of which touch safety-critical infrastructure.
This technique could likely transfer to other agentic AI coding platforms beyond Anthropic’s and OpenAI’s since the core issue is architectural, the researchers argued, giving an AI agent the autonomy to decide for itself what's safe to execute creates a new trust boundary that attackers can target directly, by convincing the AI rather than the human that malicious code is safe to run.
While they noted that their report “is not within the scope of the security disclosure policies for either Anthropic or OpenAI,” Khlaaf and Milanov contacted both companies to inform them of their findings and offered support to verify the issues raised.
Architectural Risk Undermine AI Agent Safety, Warns Expert
Eljan Mahammadli, head of AI provenance at Polygraf AI, said the significance of the research lies in the underlying weakness it exposes, not the specific exploit used.
“An AI coding agent has no reliable way to distinguish the text it reads from instructions it is supposed to follow,” he said, this is because everything in its context window is processed with the same authority.
That lack of attribution means malicious instructions, once embedded, are treated as equally trustworthy, which is why similar attacks keep reappearing in different forms.
He argued this is not something a model update can fix, since it reflects a deeper architectural issue.
“The problem is a property of how these systems handle language and not a defect that can be trained away,” he said. From a provenance perspective, he described it as a failure of attribution, where the agent cannot determine where text comes from or whether it should be trusted.
Nevertheless, Mahammadli pushed back on the idea suggested by the AI Now researchers that the findings undermine AI’s role in defensive security.
He said the issue is specific to a common but flawed setup: agents that combine access to untrusted data, command execution and sensitive environments in a single process, with only a safety classifier as a guardrail.
“When those powers sit together, a single injected instruction is enough to turn the agent against its operator,” he said, arguing that stronger runtime controls and separation of capabilities are key.
He also highlighted that, counterintuitively, more advanced models sometimes detected inconsistencies in the exploit but executed it anyway. This challenges the assumption that stronger models are inherently safer.
“A more capable and more compliant agent can simply be a more effective executor of whatever instruction reaches it,” he said, warning that deployment in critical systems is moving faster than solutions to this core trust problem.
Image credits: Robert Way / gguy / Shutterstock.com