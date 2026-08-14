Novel macOS Infostealer AmnesiaStealer Spread via ClickFix

A new macOS infostealer is being distributed via ClickFix social engineering attacks, researchers from Jamf have warned.

The Rust infostealer, dubbed AmnesiaStealer, has multiple stages and objectives once it has infected a victim device, including harvesting credentials, browser data and live sessions.

While its objectives overlap with other macOS infostealers such as Atomic (AMOS), MacSync and CrashStealer, the researchers noted that AmnesiaStealer has macOS-specific capabilities that make it a novel threat.

It contains OS version-branched logic that reaches for macOS bypasses that have been patched by Apple.

In addition, it contains a remote-controlled second stage, which gives the operator hidden, interactive control of the victim’s browser.

AmnesiaStealer is particularly adept at maintaining stealth during its activities, making detection difficult.

How the AmnesiaStealer Campaign Unfolds

The Jamf report, published on August 13, highlighted the attackers’ use of ClickFix to distribute AmnesiaStealer to mac users.

In ClickFix-style attacks, the user enters the command, which bypasses many anti-virus and cyber defense tools that categorise the action as legitimate. It typically uses a fake error or verification message to manipulate victims into copying and pasting a malicious script and then running it.

The tactic preys on users’ desire to fix problems themselves rather than alerting their IT team. Therefore, it is effective at bypassing security protections as the victim infects themselves.

Research has shown that ClickFix has become a leading means of malware delivery in 2026.

The AmnesiaStealer ClickFix lure uses a counterfeit GitHub download page, which presents a "Terminal installation" box framed as a convenience for advanced users. It provides numbered instructions to open and install Terminal.