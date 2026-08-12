The Middle East Conflict is Driving Cyber Spillover Beyond the Region

This shift marks a turning point. What began as a regionally concentrated cyber campaign is evolving into a broader, less predictable threat environment, where politically-motivated disruption can ripple across borders, industries and supply chains. For organizations in the UK and beyond, the challenge is no longer just awareness, but how to prepare for and withstand attacks that they may not be the direct target, yet still carry significant operational and reputational consequences.

While many of the original targets of Iran-linked attacks were based in the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Bank , the Jordan Commercial Bank and the First Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank , Western-based organizations are no longer on the periphery. Global firms such as Stryker have already been hit with highly destructive attacks designed to impact supply chains.

Meanwhile, the fallout from the conflict is now increasing the risk of cyber spillover across the rest of the world, with cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure across North America, Europe and parts of Asia-Pacific surging by 245% in the same period.

Ongoing Middle East tensions have severely impacted countries across the region, triggering major energy, economic and security crises. In early April 2026, UAE cybersecurity chief Mohamed Al Kuwaiti said that attacks on the country’s digital infrastructure had tripled from 200,000 to 600,000 since the start of the war.

From Profit-Driven Crime to Politically Motivated Disruption

These attacks have heralded a shift away from typical financially-motivated cyber-crime, where a threat actor deploys ransomware to extort a payment. Increasingly, politically-driven attacks are focused on causing downtime and disruption, often through crowdsourced botnets, website disruption or high-volume distributed denial of service (DDoS) techniques.

Most near-term activity in Europe and the UK is likely to be carried out by aligned hacktivist groups (hackers who target organizations for political or ideological means rather than to profit) with deniability rather than formal centrally-directed cyber units operating under the flag of a nation-state.

Ongoing information operations that encourage volunteer-driven online mobilization of those sympathetic to Iran’s cause is also likely to continue, resulting in additional hacktivist groups forming to target Western organizations.

Iranian-aligned groups have often leveraged contractors and unwitting intermediaries to host or amplify content, and this is expected to continue. We would anticipate grey zone tactics, such as information operations, disinformation and denial of service campaigns, to continue to increase in frequency.

A wide spectrum of organizations are potentially at risk. These include financial services, healthcare, government, transport and media businesses, as well as critical service providers in areas like cloud, telecoms and payments, where disruption has a fair reaching and reputational impact.

In today’s increasingly interconnected commercial world, firms need to guard against the possibility of supply chain attacks. According to the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) 2025, more than three in 10 data breaches now involve a third-party, a 100% increase year over year.

Even organizations that are not direct targets may be exposed through shared infrastructure and their links to international providers. Many enterprises in the UK and EU, for example, are tightly coupled to global cloud, identity, payment, telecom and industrial control system providers – and as these providers often have a significant global footprint, they are of particular interest to Iran-linked groups.

Preparing for Impact, Not Just Prevention

In response to these threats, organizations need to prioritize resilience, response speed and supply chain visibility. Being proactive is key. Firms should deploy a range of tools and techniques to proactively combat threats, including endpoint and cloud managed detection and response (MDR), phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), Zero Trust strategies, AI-enabled email security and strengthened help desk protocols.

Coupled with that, the ability to respond quickly is vital. An effective incident response plan gives organizations the structure and speed to act decisively during a cyber-attack. It should clearly outline procedures for detecting, responding to, containing and recovering from incidents, while also addressing data retention policies and oversight of service providers.

Continuous improvement is crucial to maintaining an effective incident response strategy. Therefore, incident response plans should be routinely updated and tested with a cybersecurity partner, especially when important technology systems for the company change. Regular tabletop exercises help ensure an incident response plan works in practice, not just on paper, by validating roles, decision‑making, and coordination before a real incident occurs.

The importance of third-party risk management must never be ignored. With the escalating incidence of cyber-attacks following the outbreak of the Iran war, firms can bolster their defenses against third-party supply chain attacks through the adoption of a two-pronged mitigation strategy. The first prong should focus on internal entitlement reviews, applying least-privilege and time-boxed access.

The second needs to concentrate on an external supplier-assessment framework that incorporates posture scoring, continuous-monitoring telemetry and contractual breach-notification clauses. Embedding these practices into annual due diligence cycles converts cybersecurity from a checkbox into a clear risk-management advantage.

The Middle East conflict has significantly ramped up the volume of cyber threats firms across the Western world are facing both directly and through their supply chain partners. In response, organizations need to have the right tools, teams and techniques in their armoury to stay resilient and respond rapidly to threats.