Security researchers at Wiz, part of Google Cloud, have discovered a critical script injection vulnerability in one of Snowflake’s public repositories on GitHub that GitHub’s Advanced Security missed.

The discovery has been attributed to Wiz Research’s Red Agent, an autonomous, AI-powered security research tool.

The Red Agent identified a script injection vulnerability in the snowflakedb/snowflake-connector-net GitHub Actions on June 23, when Wiz researchers were conducting security research through Snowflake’s HackerOne vulnerability disclosure program.

The issue allowed an unauthenticated user to execute arbitrary commands within a GitHub Actions runner by opening a GitHub issue with a specially crafted title. It went live five day earlier, on June 18, when the pull request (PR) #1218 was merged on GitHub.

GitHub Advanced Security scan, which uses GitHub Copilot Autifx, analyzed the final PR revision, including the vulnerable workflow. However, it did not flag the critical injection noted Gal Nagli, head of threat exposure at Wiz Research, in a report on August 17.

Wiz Research’s autonomous agent independently discovered and exploited the GitHub Actions injection, validated access to sensitive data in Snowflake’s internal Jira connector and assessed the blast radius, all without human intervention.

Wiz reported the vulnerability to Snowflake via HackerOne on June 23.

Snowflake patched the vulnerable script-injection workflow (commit 1dc7766, PR #1402) the same day and rotated the Jira token on June 24.

“The disclosure was immediately investigated and remediated, and our investigation found no evidence of unauthorized access,” Snowflake said in a public disclosure.

“We are working together with Wiz to share these learnings with the broader industry to encourage widespread adoption of these security best practices.”

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