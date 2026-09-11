Organizations across the UK and EU are facing a deluge of new cybersecurity laws and regulations that they must adhere to. The latest of these rules, which has come into effect as of September 11, is the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)’s Article 14 reporting obligations, which presents a significant challenge for any business selling software or connected devices in the EU. The CRA, which was passed into law in October 2024, will introduce security obligations throughout a product’s entire lifecycle. The new reporting requirements are part of a staggered roll out of the CRA provisions, which will fully come into effect by December 2027. With non-compliance with the CRA carrying fines of up to €15m ($17.4m) or 2.5% of global annual turnover, whichever is higher, compliance with the new reporting rules cannot be taken lightly. Organizations, including those in other jurisdictions that sell digital products into the EU, now have a short timeframe within which they must report exploited vulnerabilities or “severe” incidents relating to their products. Within just 24 hours of becoming aware of a qualifying event, organizations covered by the CRA must submit an initial alert to the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity’s (ENISA) Single Reporting Platform (SRP). Within 72 hours, a more detailed update must be submitted that contains general technical details, risk assessments and early mitigation steps. Under Article 14, this submission must run in parallel with direct, clear notifications to affected users. A final post-remediation report must be submitted within 14 days after a patch or corrective workaround becomes available for users in the case of actively exploited vulnerabilities. For severe incidents, the deadline is within one month of the 72-hour notification. The rules are the EU’s latest effort to pursue its objective of making digital products secure by design. Infosecurity spoke with cybersecurity and legal experts to explore how organizations should prepare for the new reporting requirements and the best practice approaches to ensure they can comply.

CRA Reporting Readiness Gaps Expose Organizations to Compliance Risks There are significant concerns regarding organizations preparedness to comply with the CRA reporting obligations. In June 2026, open-source industry association OpenSSF reported that 66% of global manufacturers, developers and others were “not familiar at all” or “only slightly familiar” with the CRA – rising to 72% in the US and Canada. Sarah Pearce, partner at law firm K&L Gates, told Infosecurity that while she has observed a significant improvement in awareness of the rules over the past six months, preparedness is much more uneven. “Larger multinational organizations with mature cybersecurity programs have generally recognized the significance of the September 2026 milestone and have been incorporating CRA requirements into their wider product security and incident response frameworks. However, from what I’ve seen, many companies still view the CRA primarily as a December 2027 product compliance exercise and have not fully appreciated that the legally binding reporting obligations kick in much sooner and require operational readiness,” she warned. The new reporting requirements are likely to expose unprepared organizations more quickly than many other cybersecurity obligations do, as severe incidents or vulnerability exploits often quickly become apparent. Brian Honan, CEO at BH Consulting, told Infosecurity that the reporting rules will expose the gap between those who have processes in place to comply and those who have not. “You cannot report vulnerabilities or incidents effectively if you have not already established who is responsible, how issues are identified and escalated, and what information you need to collect,” he noted. Ensuring compliance will be daunting prospect for those organizations that have not already undertaken the necessary preparation work, for a number of reasons. Firstly, the ability to establish whether an incident or vulnerability needs to be reported can be a complex task in itself. “Companies will be expected to make assessments as to whether a vulnerability is being ‘actively exploited’ or whether an incident meets the threshold of a ‘severe incident’ under considerable time pressure and it may not always be straightforward,” Pearce commented. Ensuring there are clear processes, stages and accountability for enabling quick incident reports also requires significant pre-planning. James Blake, VP of global cyber resiliency strategy, response & consulting services at Cohesity, noted: “Who makes the first call at 3.00am on a weekend when an incident occurs? Which reporting deadlines and rules apply? And who drafts and approves the first notification? In my experience advising organizations on cyber response, these seemingly small decisions can become major pitfalls.” A key capability that software manufacturers will need is the ability to identify, document, assess, remediate and disclose vulnerabilities throughout the entire supported lifecycle. The development of sophisticated AI vulnerability discovery tools has led a surging volume of disclosed vulnerabilities, which attackers are exploiting at a rapid rate, making this process a huge challenge today. Read more: How Industry Coalitions Are Rallying to Secure Open Source Software for the AI Era Michael Woolslayer, policy counsel at HackerOne, commented: “The best way to avoid triggering the CRA's reporting requirements is to find and fix vulnerabilities before they're actively exploited. That makes fast, proactive vulnerability discovery and remediation more important than ever.” Another challenge for many organizations that come under the scope of the CRA is that they will also be subject to multiple cyber incident reporting regimes that fall under other EU legislation including NIS2, the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Compliance with these various rules can mean organizations have to report incidents to different authorities within different timeframes.

“You cannot report vulnerabilities or incidents effectively if you have not already established who is responsible, how issues are identified and escalated, and what information you need to collect"