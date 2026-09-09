Microsoft has announced fixes for a record 974 CVEs in its September 2026 Patch Tuesday release.

The number of flaws included in this month’s update shatters the previous record for Patch Tuesday, which was 570 CVEs in July 2026.

The September CVE list spans Microsoft’s product portfolio, with Windows affected by most, at 723, followed by Office at 111.

The past three months have seen a substantial rise in the number of CVEs patched by the tech giant – 570 in July, 400 in August and 974 in September. Prior to that, 200 CVEs were included in June’s Patch Tuesday, 120 in May and 164 in April.

The jump in CVEs follows a warning by Microsoft to customers in July to expect a surge in the number of security updates they will need to apply to Windows products as a result of its use of agentic AI tools to discover zero-day vulnerabilities.

Given this new reality, it is more important than ever for security teams to deploy a risk-based approach to vulnerability management, ensuring they are prioritizing the flaws that pose the biggest risks to their business.

Responding to the latest Patch Tuesday announcement, Jack Bicer, director of vulnerability research at Action1, wrote: “At this scale, the challenge is not simply getting through the patch list. It is knowing what needs attention first. With hundreds of updates landing at once, IT and security teams need to quickly separate the vulnerabilities that demand immediate action from those that can follow the normal deployment cycle.”

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Microsoft Warns of Two Actively Exploited Flaws

As part of its update on September 8, Microsoft highlighted two zero-day flaws that are being actively exploited by threat actors.

The first of these is CVE-2026-85880, assigned a high severity rating of 7.8. This is a heap-based buffer overflow in Windows Advanced Local Procedure Call (ALPC), which can enable an attacker who can execute code in a low-privilege AppContainer to elevate privileges locally.

The other flaw, CVE-2026-81963, is an improper link resolution before file access in Windows Update Stack, which allows an authorized attacker to elevate privileges locally.

The update contains 119 critical vulnerabilities. In Action1’s Bicer’s blog, he recommended that security teams prioritize the following flaws:

CVE-2026-62878. A remote code execution vulnerability in Windows DNS Server caused by a stack-based buffer overflow, given a critical rating of 9.8

CVE-2026-62823. A remote code execution vulnerability in Windows DHCP Server caused by a heap-based buffer overflow, given a high severity rating of 8.8

CVE-2026-62893. A remote code execution vulnerability in Windows Deployment Services caused by a use-after-free condition, given a critical rating of 9.8

CVE-2026-65789. A remote code execution vulnerability in Windows DNS caused by a use-after-free condition, given a high severity rating of 8.1

CVE-2026-58231. three Critical vulnerabilities across Commerce Cloud, Manufacturing Integration and Intelligence, and NetWeaver and ABAP Platform

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