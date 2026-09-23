ShinyHunters Claims FBI Hack Via PeopleSoft Zero Day

The prolific hacking group ShinyHunters has claimed to have breached the FBI via a zero-day exploit and stolen data on “all FBI employees and applicants.”

The group posted the news on its data leak site, reasoning it took action in retaliation for what it claims to be inaccuracies in an FBI Public Service Announcement (PSA) published on May 15.

ShinyHunters seemed to take offense at claims in the PSA that it exaggerates access to sensitive information in order to extract payment, that the group harasses victims and their families, conducts swatting attacks, and falsely claims to possess sensitive/compromising material on victims. It also denied being a part of “The Com.”

The group shared a sample of the compromised data with 404 Media, which first reported the story. It apparently contained personally information (PII) on 5000 FBI employees including addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth and in some cases details on spouses.

The goal appears not financial extortion but to force the FBI to take down or amend the PSA.

Read more on ShinyHunters: ShinyHunters Claim Hack of Rival Ransomware Gang Clop.

ShinyHunters also defaced the FBI jobs website on September 22.

The site was still down ‘for maintenance’ at the time of writing.

PeopleSoft a Popular Target

An FBI spokesperson told 404 Media that the group exploited a zero-day vulnerability in Oracle PeopleSoft before pivoting to AWS GovCloud servers and downloading 2-3TB of data.

If true, it wouldn’t be the first time the group has targeted the Oracle software. Between May and June it exploited a zero day in PeopleSoft's Environment Management component to hit dozens of education institutions.

“When ShinyHunters burned this vulnerability to hit more than 100 organizations, most of them universities, they later said their original goal had been an FBI PeopleSoft server, and that attempt failed,” explained Steve Povolny, VP of AI strategy & security research at Exabeam.

“The education sector was collateral damage from a failed shot at the bureau. Three months later they claim a new PeopleSoft zero-day. That points to a group systematically mining ERP platforms that hold HR, payroll, applicant, and health data.”

PeopleSoft customers should assume compromise, ensure the fix for the previous zero day is applied and disable the Environment Management Hub or remove the PSEMHUB application, Povolny said.

“Take PeopleSoft admin and integration interfaces off the internet. Then hunt instead of waiting for a signature that doesn't exist yet,” he advised.

“Look for suspicious POST activity in WebLogic access logs, unauthorized files in PSEMHUB directories, XMLDecoder-based persistence, and outbound traffic on port 445, along with remote-management agents like the MeshCentral tooling used for command and control in June.”

Povolny also urged customers to evaluate the PeopleSoft host and its service identities and look for unusual API calls, bulk data queries, or authentications.

“Ship logs off-host, since the attackers claim they wipe local evidence,” he concluded. “Know who owns PeopleSoft on the IR team. Be ready to rotate every secret reachable from those servers, and have authority pre-approved to isolate systems fast.”