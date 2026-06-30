Nissan Discloses Employee Data Breach Linked to Oracle Zero-Day

Nissan has disclosed that current and former employees may have had sensitive personal data stolen, including Social Security numbers, banking details and tax records, after attackers exploited a zero-day flaw in Oracle's PeopleSoft software.

The carmaker said in a breach notification published on June 26 that Oracle had warned it of a cyber event affecting hundreds of companies, and that Nissan was specifically targeted.

It believes the breach affected current and former staff in the US, Canada, Mexico and Brazil and exposed data, including national identification numbers and dependent or beneficiary information.

Caught in a Mass PeopleSoft Campaign

Nissan described the entry point only as an unknown vulnerability in Oracle PeopleSoft, the enterprise software it uses to run payroll and HR.

The flaw, tracked as CVE-2026-35273, is a critical remote code execution bug that attackers exploited as a zero-day. The wider campaign has been linked to the ShinyHunters extortion group, which claimed to have hit more than 100 organizations, mostly universities.

Oracle issued an out-of-band advisory and mitigations only after the attacks began. Nissan's filing put the breach on May 27 and June 9, the window in which the campaign ran. Most named victims so far have been universities, making Nissan one of the larger corporate names caught in it.

Read more on ShinyHunters' campaigns: ShinyHunters Targets Hundreds of Websites in New Salesforce Campaign

Sensitive Data and a Payroll Lockdown

Beyond Social Security and national identification numbers, Nissan said the exposed information could include contact and banking details, financial and tax data plus dependent or beneficiary records. The company said it had secured its systems, was working with Oracle and would offer affected staff free credit or dark web monitoring where available.

As a precaution, Nissan has restricted payroll access so that staff must use a network computer or secured VPN to view pay slips or change direct deposit details, and it is adding extra identity checks before processing payroll requests. It urged employees to watch for phishing, change reused passwords and enable multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Simon Pamplin, CTO at data security firm Certes, called it "a mass-casualty event across hundreds of unrelated organizations," warning that patching the flaw does nothing for data already taken during the exploitation window.

Nissan said its investigation was ongoing and that affected individuals would be contacted directly.

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