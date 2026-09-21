Revolut Customers Targeted with New Wave of Phishing Attacks

Hackers have seized on a data breach at digital financial firm Revolut to try and harvest more account information from customers, according to Malwarebytes.

The security vendor said it had uncovered several examples of Revolut customers receiving smishing messages by text. One arrived on September 14, just two days after the bank acknowledged the incident.

In one example, the scam message apparently appeared in the same conversation on the victim's device as other Revolut texts, making it appear like a legitimate message.

The message urged the recipient to follow a link in order to confirm their identity, or else have access to their account restricted.

Read more on Revolut: Revolut Confirms Data Breach Through Fake Government Requests.

A separate customer said that opening the link took them to a web page that requested access to their device camera. Clicking “allow” reportedly initiated what appeared to be the bank’s live-video identity check, before prompting the user to enter their password.

“This makes the phishing page appear more authentic. It may also allow the scammers to collect a selfie or video that could be used for further social engineering, identity fraud, or to make subsequent scams more convincing,” wrote Malwarebytes.

“A convincing fake liveness check followed by a password screen is a common way to lower suspicion and obtain the information attackers need to attempt a real login or account-recovery flow.”

The security vendor warned that if the campaign is linked to the breach itself, rather than simply an opportunistic effort to steal account info, it could give the hackers enough info to hijack victims’ accounts.

Revolut Customers Urged to Remain Cautious

In the meantime, Malwarebytes encouraged Revolut customers to

Not follow links in unsolicited messages, and go directly to the app if notified about an account issue

Check the domain in the browser address bar to check it’s legitimate

Use an up-to-date, real-time anti-malware solution on device

Details continue to emerge about the breach itself. It appears that it targeted the bank’s Lithuanian-regulated entity because it is legally obliged to respond to European Investigation Orders.

To send Revolut the fake requests for KYC information, the threat actors impersonated Italian law enforcement by compromising Italian Ministry of the Interior email accounts using infostealer logs.

They claimed to have had access to these accounts for around six months, allowing them to submit multiple fraudulent data requests without raising suspicion.

Several hundred accounts are thought to have been impacted, with high-net worth crypto users singled out for targeting after the threat actors analyzed blockchain records, according to various reports.