In a conversation with Infosecurity, Lewis opened up about how it felt to be the victim of a ransomware attack and the toll it took on his team, as well as how the organization recovered from the incident and the lessons other cybersecurity leaders can learn from this experience.

Unfortunately for Zach Lewis, CISO at the University of Health Science and Pharmacy (UHSP) in St. Louis, this was the reality he faced when the organization was hit by a LockBit ransomware attack in summer 2023. The University recovered without paying the ransom, but it was a challenging time for all involved.

It is a scenario that every CISO hopes they never face: the network encrypted by ransomware attack and cybercriminals who claim to have stolen sensitive data which they will leak if they don’t receive a ransom payment.

Infosecurity Magazine: When were you first aware that something was wrong?

Zach Lewis: I got the phone call about 04.30 in the morning. There had been an outage. We couldn't get to any of our on-site servers or services. I tried to hit them remotely from home, but couldn’t.

So, I got in my car and made calls to the team on the way to the office. I said we were having an IT outage, but it was probably nothing major.

We got there and were just trying to get things working again. We managed to get things functioning after a couple of days: the ransomware hadn't been triggered at that point. What we didn't know was they were in the system.

A few hours later, after that environment went down again, that's when they launched the ransomware and encrypted the files. So, when we go back into troubleshoot the same way we did before it didn’t work because the files couldn’t be read and that’s when we found the ransom note.

IM: How did you react after discovering it was a ransomware attack?

ZL: I was in my office at the end of the day, and I saw the README file. I just remember getting a sinking feeling in my stomach, knowing that it should not be there. I opened it up and saw the ransom note: ‘We've got in your system, we've owned it, if you don't pay us, we're going to come back and get you again.’

You know it’s a make or break moment for your career. It's one of the worst feelings in cybersecurity when your environment's just completely down, it's been taken out by bad guys and you can't really do anything about it. It sucks.

After the initial shock, I called in the network director and COO to discuss next steps.

We had to call insurance immediately. They needed to be our first call. Then I needed to let the authorities know. I do a lot of work with the FBI so I knew who to reach out to, they could put me in contact with the right people. Then I called my wife to let her know I was going to be late.

IM: How important was it to have the COO and rest of the university leadership involved in dealing with the ransomware attack from the start?

ZL: Prior to the incident, I had built a rapport with the executive team. You need to have a working relationship with them, you need them to understand and trust what you are saying.

Fortunately, we had run a tabletop exercise around ransomware with them just a few months prior, so they were very aware of what it was.

So, when the ransomware attack happened, when systems were encrypted and unavailable, they understood what had happened and they put full faith in me. That rapport and history together meant they were going to trust what I said and what we were going to do.

IM: How did you ensure that your cybersecurity team was not overwhelmed by the incident response?

ZL: As a leader of the team, it fell on me to handle it. I didn’t want the team to feel overwhelmed. So I took all the meetings, all the questions from the board and from the leadership team.

I wanted to shelter the team as much as possible while they were working on recovery. They were dealing with the technical aspects and I didn’t want them having to deal with questions from end users, executives or whoever it may be.

I also needed to make sure that they were getting rest and going home at some point in alternating shifts.

But as the leader, as the CISO, it was stressful. There's just no way around it, but that's part of the leadership gig. That's what got you the big C, right? So, I took hold of that.

IM: How did you restore the network without giving in to the ransom demand?

ZL: The first move was to open negotiations with the threat actor to verify their claims. Did they have the data they said they had and how much did they have? We were trying to suss that out, while also buying time and thinking about how to recover.