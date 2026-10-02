Microsoft: AI Cuts Post-Compromise Attack Time to Minutes

AI has enabled threat actors compressed parts of the cyber-attack lifecycle from “days to minutes”, presenting a major challenge for defenders, Microsoft’s Digital Defense Report 2026 has warned.

The tech giant said that attackers are getting to the advantages of AI first, and the pressure is now on defenders to adapt quickly to close the gap.

The report highlighted significant changes in how threat actors use AI, particularly agentic models, throughout attack lifecycles in the past year.

This begins with initial access, with AI models used to discover vulnerabilities in source code, binaries and AI serving systems, while social engineering campaigns such as phishing can be customized at scale.

AI tools are also frequently deployed to generate custom malware for attacks.

During post compromise activity, AI has enabled attackers to shorten the data exfiltration cycle, credential discovery and lateral movement lifecycle from days to minutes.

For sophisticated actors, these campaigns are highly customized, requiring limited intervention from operators.

“While none of these represent new attack methods, the quantitative increase in the scale and speed of attacks creates an immediate problem for defenders,” the researchers warned in the report, dated October 1, 2026.

Microsoft added that this trend will only be compounded with increased leveraging of AI agents in the near future. For example, it highlighted how threat actors are starting to transition to fully autonomous AI attacks, such as the JadePuffer campaign identified in July.

In response, the report said that defenders must invest in AI-based defenses to match attackers’ speed and scale by connecting signals, threat intelligence and signals.

An Era of Interconnected Risk

Microsoft’s report also noted that organizations are having to defend increasingly interconnected ecosystems covering networks of technologies, partners, vendors and other dependencies whose security outcomes are deeply intertwined.

This has created a growing estate of identities, data, applications, cloud services and AI systems.

The rapid growth of AI agents in enterprise environments is the newest variant of this issue, as the compromise of an agent enables attackers to inherit its service-to-service trust and control plane reach.

Microsoft said that identity remains the most important surface in cybersecurity and advocated for organizations to move to controls such as phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), tiered administration and strong privileged access enforcement.

“Most of what we exploit there has nothing to do with AI. The core failure is the one red teams have exploited for years: too much standing access, too loosely enforced,” the firm wrote.

Phishing Surges as Initial Attack Vector

Microsoft telemetry observed that phishing attacks as an initial access technique rose significantly from 2025 to 2026, from 7% of incidents to 23%.

This is likely partly due to the use of generative AI to create convincing and personalized phishing messages at scale.

However, the proportion of incidents caused by social engineering overall fell from 15% to 7% over the same period.

The exploitation of public-facing applications jumped from 15% of incidents in 2025 to 24% in 2026, likely linked to attackers’ use of AI tools for vulnerability discovery.

Microsoft said the shift towards phishing and vulnerability exploitation for initial access marks a major evolution from previous years, where endpoint malware and exploit kits were the primary vectors used.